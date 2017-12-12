Fantasy football: Five options to replace Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has scored at least 16 points in seven of his last eight games, using ESPN standard scoring. | Stephen B. Morton/AP

At least Carson Wentz scored the second-most points among quarterbacks in Week 14 before being lost for the season with a knee injury. That’s how you make an exit.

But now Wentz owners don’t have the luxury of setting and forgetting their quarterback spot. They might have to fill in the blank week-to-week, and with the playoffs upon us, time is short, and the urgency is high.

Keep in mind, you’re not trying to replace the No. 2-scoring quarterback overall for an entire season. Just a few weeks. And you have a mountain of information at your disposal to make your selection.

Here are quarterbacks available in more than 75 percent of ESPN leagues before waiver claims Tuesday night who could save your season.

Blake Bortles (80 percent available): He has scored at least 16 points in seven of his last eight games, using ESPN standard scoring. In his last two games, Bortles has thrown for 309 and 268 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in each. The former was against the Colts, but the latter was against the Seahawks, the toughest opponent Bortles had left. The Jaguars’ next two games are against the Texans and 49ers, who have allowed the fourth- and second-most points to quarterbacks.

Joe Flacco (93 percent): He had reached double-digit scoring in only two of his previous nine games (and one was negative) before his recent run, but beggars can’t be choosers. Flacco has thrown for 269 yards and two touchdowns in each of his last two games, and his next two are against the Browns and Colts. They rank fifth and 10th in points allowed to quarterbacks. The Ravens face the beat-up Bengals in Week 17.

Nick Foles (99 percent): You could do worse than Wentz’s replacement, who takes over the No. 3 offense in the league. Might we see the 2013 Foles, who threw for 2,891 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in 13 games? He has the supporting cast and schedule to be successful. The Eagles face the Giants, Raiders and Cowboys, who are in the top 11 in points allowed to quarterbacks.

Jimmy Garappolo (76 percent): He looks like he has been the 49ers’ quarterback all season, completing 66 percent of his passes for 627 yards in two games. Garappolo’s best matchup left is the Titans this week. They’ve allowed multiple touchdown passes six times, including three games with four. He finishes with the Jaguars and Rams.

Mitch Trubisky (96 percent): If you’re desperate or in a deep league or both, he had the seventh-most points at the position last week, and he faces everyone’s favorite punching bag, the Browns, in Week 16. They’re tied for the most touchdown passes allowed. Jimmy G this week, Mitchy the Kid next week … sounds like a winner, huh?

WEEK 15 OUTLOOK

STUDS

Chargers QB Philip Rivers: Since Week 10, he has the fourth-most points among QBs. The Chiefs have allowed the seventh-most points to the position.

Seahawks RB Mike Davis: He’s the lead back, and he’ll face a Rams defense that has allowed the fourth-most PPR points to running backs in the last four weeks.

Raiders WR Michael Crabtree: With Amari Cooper battling an ankle injury, the Raiders could lean on Crabtree against the Cowboys, who have allowed the fourth-most points to wideouts.

DUDS

Titans QB Marcus Mariota: He and a struggling offense might not be able to exploit a favorable matchup with the 49ers. Plus, he’s nursing a knee injury.

Packers RB Jamaal Williams: Remove two games against the Saints, and the Panthers have allowed an average of 64 rushing yards to running backs per game.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: Since Week 10, the Chargers have allowed the fewest points to wide receivers and just one touchdown.

WEEK 14 PICKS

STUDS

Derek Carr: 211 passing, TD, 2 INTs

Melvin Gordon: 22-78 rushing, TD

Marvin Jones: 3-64 receiving

DUDS

Cam Newton: 137 passing, TD, INT; 70 rushing

Alex Collins: 18-120 rushing, TD; 2-46 receiving

Jarvis Landry: 8-46 receiving, 2 TDs