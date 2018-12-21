Fantasy football: Drew Brees should return to MVP-caliber form against Steelers

Drew Brees has been in a skid that has seen him average 175.5 yards in his last four games with a 6-4 touchdown-interception ratio. AP

Week 16 will decide most fantasy football championships — one weekend where owners will either feel the elation of a mission accomplished or fall short of a goal they’ve pursued since late summer. The slate has one potential must-stack affair, Steelers-Saints, and won’t be too hurt by the weather. If there is a theme to this week, it’s that several of the league’s top defenses collide with high-end offensive attacks.

START: Drew Brees, QB, Saints

It’s fantasy blasphemy to consider sitting Brees, but he has been in a skid that has seen him average 175.5 yards in his last four games with a 6-4 touchdown-interception ratio. Brees has gone three consecutive games without throwing multiple touchdown passes but should return to his MVP-caliber self against a Steelers defense that is 21st in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Pittsburgh has allowed more than 900 passing yards in its last three games. Brees is too good to remain this bad, and with the Saints offense usually lethal at home, he has a great chance for redemption.

SIT: Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers

The Ravens’ pass defense has been in lockdown mode all season, allowing just three quarterbacks to eclipse 20 fantasy points. Rivers can’t be the fourth, though receiver Keenan Allen (hip pointer) reportedly is likely to play in a high-stakes matchup against a Baltimore defense that is third in fewest net passing yards allowed and first in fewest yards per attempt.

START: Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles

He has been targeted 17 times in the last two games and comes off his best outing of the season, an eight-catch, 160-yard performance in the win at the Rams. Nick Foles was able to get Jeffery involved downfield in a manner that Carson Wentz couldn’t. Houston is 27th in receiving yards allowed and has given up 24 touchdown passes. If Foles gets Jeffery in sync from the outset, starting Jeffery as a WR2 will lend to totals more suited for a WR1.

SIT: David Johnson, RB, Cardinals

Johnson scored his first rushing touchdown in more than a month but managed just 33 yards on 11 carries in the loss to the Falcons. He’ll have little value in non-PPR formats even though the Rams are 21st against the run and are one of three teams that allow at least five yards per carry. Even in a PPR league, Johnson’s production will be limited as Los Angeles allows an average of just 30.4 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs.

START: Marlon Mack, RB, Colts

Perhaps the biggest surprise of Week 15, Mack tore through the vaunted Cowboys’ run defense for 139 yards with a pair of scores and gets a great follow-up against the Giants, who are 28th against the run. Mack has three touchdowns in his last two games, and even if he’s not much of a factor in the passing game, he should be good for his fourth game this season of at least 20 touches.

SIT: Tom Brady, QB, Patriots

The Bills allow the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and have held passers to less than 180 yards in eight of their last 10 games. Brady did throw for 324 yards against Buffalo in a Week 8 win but did not throw a touchdown. Still, it’s tough to do much damage to a Bills team that leads the league in fewest net passing yards allowed.

START: Evan Engram, TE, Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. is likely done for the season, so Engram stands a great chance to at least approach the season-best 12 targets he had last week against the Titans.

SIT: Jaylen Samuels, RB/TE, Steelers

James Conner is expected to return to the lineup, but Samuels still will have a significant role in the offense. Either way, Samuels and Pittsburgh’s ground attack gets a bad draw against the Saints and their league-best run defense.