FANTASY FOOTBALL: Injuries, bye weeks conspire to test owners’ mettle

Lost in all the angst over the rash of injuries that dominate the Week 4 headlines is the approach of the perennial bane of fantasy owners: The Bye Week Blues.

So while we scramble to find replacements for Derek Carr, Dalvin Cook, Ty Montgomery, Chris Carson, Jordan Matthews and others, we also have to factor in the inconvenient absence of our Falcons, Broncos, Saints and Redskins during the weekend ahead.

It’s a rough double whammy that will strain the bench depth and waiver-wire savvy of fantasy owners in virtually every league.

Cook’s loss appears to be the most balance-shifting, as the talented rookie is gone for the season and there’s no quick fix. Latavius Murray will be pressed into the starting role, but nobody expects him to equal Cook’s production.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is introduced Oct. 1, in Houston. | Eric Christian Smith/AP

Atlanta lost both Julio Jones (hip) and Mohamed Sanu (hamstring), but at least they’ll have an extra week to recover. The bye couldn’t come at a better time for the Falcons, because without their top two receivers, all bets are off for Matt Ryan and the running game would face a stiffer challenge as well.

And, of course, Raider Nation is bracing for word on Carr’s prognosis. Was he just suffering from back spasms, as his head coach suggested, or was he injured? Oakland’s passing attack has been disappointing to date, but you had to figure Carr & Co. would turn things around soon enough. Now their revival may be delayed.

It’s going to be a busy week on the waiver wire. Fortunately, intriguing options abound.

Catch ‘em while you can

Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans. Yeah, he’s got “it.” I called him my “Flier of the Week” in Friday’s column, but he won’t be considered a flier any longer. Watson impressed last week in Foxborough, then silenced any remaining skeptics with a masterful, five-touchdown performance against the Titans.

Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings. Following the season-ending injury to dynamic rookie Dalvin Cook, Murray will assume the lead backfield duties in Minnesota. The former Raider has been a competent workhorse in the past, so he’s a worthy add for Cook’s owners. Just don’t expect RB1 production.

J.D. McKissic, RB, Seahawks. If you stayed up and watched the Sunday nighter, you not only witnessed Chris Carson being carted off with a potentially serious ankle injury. You saw Eddie Lacy running strong and unknown rookie McKissic dazzle on just a handful of touches, scoring TDs both rushing and receiving. McKissic reminded me of Kareem Hunt, and for that reason alone, I’m rushing to my waiver wire.

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers. The rookie entered the Thursday nighter as the third stringer, but he’s expected to get the starting nod in Week 5 against the Cowboys. Ty Montgomery’s injured ribs and Jamaal Williams’ sprained knee open the window for Jones to build on his unexpectedly early, yet solid, NFL debut.

Will Fuller, WR, Texans. If Watson is legit – and he is – then we should take notice when his No. 2 wideout scores twice in his first game since returning from injury. Fuller benefits from all the attention paid to DeAndre Hopkins, and now that he has an accurate passer under center, the second-year receiver has a chance to soar consistently.

John Brown, WR, Cardinals. The speedy wideout made his 2017 debut on Sunday and flashed signs of his explosiveness and value to the Arizona passing game. He did not appear to aggravate his tender quad, so Brown should be scooped up if he’s still available.

Charles Clay, TE, Bills. The sure-handed tight end is still available in roughly half of all leagues, and now that Buffalo’s offense appears to have found its groove, he’s worth an add. Clay has become Tyrod Taylor’s go-to option when he looks downfield, and that role will be amplified by Jordan Matthews’ absence.

Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams. Tired of mediocre production from your kicker? You could do a lot worse than switching to the cleanup man for the league’s most prolific offense. Not only did Zuerlein nail all seven of his field goals on Sunday, but he hasn’t missed one all season.

Don’t be fooled

E.J. Manuel, QB, Raiders. Oakland’s offense has been sputtering even with Derek Carr at the controls. Don’t expect the underachieving Manuel to succeed where Carr hasn’t.

Devin Funchess, WR, Panthers. It was good to see Cam Newton break out of his miserable slump, even if it came against the NFL’s most pathetic pass defense. Funchess prospered as well, but he has been the embodiment of mediocrity since he entered the league in 2015.

Follow Ladd Biro at the Fantasy Fools blog (fantasy-fools.blogspot.com) and on Twitter @ladd_biro.