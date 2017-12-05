Fantasy football: No Joshing about McCown’s rise to QB1 status

Josh McCown threw for 331 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Chiefs, one week after throwing for 307 yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers. | Julie Jacobson/AP

“If only I had started Josh McCown.”

That isn’t the setup to some Twitter joke with the punchline, “Said no one – ever.” That could be how a lot of owners feel.

The Jets quarterback threw for 331 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Chiefs, one week after throwing for 307 yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers. With some quarterbacks not producing and others befallen by injuries, McCown could be saving seasons everywhere if owners had the stomach to start him, myself included.

Since Week 6, McCown trails only Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins in QB scoring (hat tip to FootballGuys for their customizable statistics). Consider whom he’s ahead of: Drew Brees by 21, Derek Carr by 40 and Dak Prescott by 56, to name a few.

For the season, McCown ranks eighth at the position. At age 38, he has career highs with 2,880 passing yards, 18 touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the most among quarterbacks. He’ll tie his career high with 13 starts his week. It’s only his third season with double-digit starts since entering the league in 2002.

I had the choice between McCown and Cam Newton last week. I stuck with Newton, but McCown outscored him by 10 points and I lost by three. For the season, McCown trails Newton by only 14 points. Suddenly, I have a decision to make in the playoffs.

McCown’s next two games are at the Broncos and Saints. Those were treacherous spots not long ago, but that’s not the case now. The Broncos have allowed multiple touchdown passes in five consecutive games, and the Saints have done so in three straight. The Saints also have allowed 300-yard passing games in two of the last three.

He has tougher tests in the last two games against the Chargers and Patriots. The Chargers haven’t allowed more than one touchdown pass in a game since Week 5, and the Patriots haven’t since Week 6, against McCown. But the Pats have come a long way defending the pass since giving up 14 touchdowns passes in the first six games.

McCown is at worst a low-end QB1, and don’t forget about his receivers. Robby Anderson had a touchdown in five consecutive games before Sunday, though he still posted his second straight game with 100 yards. Since Week 6, he ranks sixth at the position in PPR scoring. Jermaine Kearse also has back-to-back 100-yard games.

To think, probably none of these players were drafted in 10-team leagues. But it’s a long time since draft day. Put the players’ names aside and focus on the matchup and the production. Hopefully, that will stop you from having any “if only” thoughts.

WEEK 14 OUTLOOK

STUDS

Raiders QB Derek Carr: He gets Michael Crabtree back and maybe Amari Cooper against the Chiefs, who have allowed the fifth-most passing yards in the league.

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon: He’s due for a 100-yard game. The Redskins have allowed 100 yards to running backs in four of the last six, with six TDs in those games.

Lions WR Marvin Jones: Since Week 8, he’s fourth among wideouts in PPR scoring. The Buccaneers have allowed the most points to wide receivers.

DUDS

Panthers QB Cam Newton: This one will keep me up at night. Newton has a high floor because of his rushing, but the Vikings have allowed the fewest rushing yards to QBs.

Ravens RB Alex Collins: Since Week 6, the Steelers have allowed the second-fewest PPR points to running backs.

Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry: The Patriots’ pass defense has improved, allowing the eighth-fewest points to wideouts in the last four weeks.

WEEK 13 PICKS

STUDS

Kirk Cousins: 251 passing, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Adrian Peterson: inactive (injury)

Mike Evans: 2-33 receiving

DUDS

Matthew Stafford: 292 passing, 1 TD, 1 INT

DeMarco Murray: 11-66 rushing, 2-13 receiving

Doug Baldwin: 5-84 receiving