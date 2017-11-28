Fantasy football: Hunt, Nelson, Prescott go from heroes to zeros

It’s entirely possible there are fantasy owners who drafted Kareem Hunt, Jordy Nelson and Dak Prescott.

And through six weeks, they were feeling pretty good about themselves. Hunt was the top-scoring running back, Nelson was sixth at wide receiver and Prescott was seventh at quarterback (PPR scoring).

Six weeks later, they’re not feeling so good. Since Week 7, Hunt is 33rd at his position, Prescott is 17th and Nelson – are you ready for this? – is 88th.

The playoffs are a week or two away, depending on your league, and if you’ve somehow managed to stay in contention despite this gruesome threesome, bully for you. But can you expect anything different from them in the postseason? Let’s examine.

Kareem Hunt

Hunt had the matchup to snap his slump Sunday against the Bills, who had allowed the most points to running backs in the previous four weeks. But he finished with 11 carries for 17 yards and one catch for nine. His 12 touches were a season low.

The touch total is disconcerting, but the offense is even more so. After averaging 33 points during their 5-0 start, the Chief have averaged 18 during their 1-5 tailspin. Quarterback Alex Smith is the primary culprit, and Hunt is feeling the effects.

After a tough matchup with the Jets this week, Hunt has home games against the Raiders, Chargers and Dolphins. All three have allowed among the ninth-most points to running backs since Week 8. But unless Smith and the passing game recapture their form, it won’t matter whom Hunt is facing. Consider him an RB2.

Jordy Nelson

The only person more affected by quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ broken collarbone is Rodgers himself. In five full games with Rodgers (Nelson left early in Week 2 with a quad injury), Nelson caught 25 passes for 290 yards and six touchdowns. In five games with Brett Hundley, he has 13 receptions for 103 yards and no touchdowns.

For his career, Nelson is averaging 14.5 yards per catch. This season, he’s at 10.3 because Hundley is averaging 6.44 yards per attempt, 28th in the league. What’s more, the two haven’t connected. Hundley is looking more toward Davante Adams.

If things are going to change, it could happen this week against the Buccaneers, who have allowed the most points to wide receivers. Then come the Browns, but the Panthers and Vikings will be tough. There’s little hope for a turnaround.

Dak Prescott

In the three games the Cowboys have played without suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott, Prescott has thrown for fewer than 180 yards, and he has zero touchdown passes and eight turnovers.

His schedule is appealing: vs. Redskins, at Giants, at Raiders. The Giants have allowed the third-most points to quarterbacks and the Raiders the eighth-most, and they have just one interception. The Redskins have allowed 20-plus points to quarterbacks in four of their last six games.

One of the two in which they didn’t was against Prescott, who didn’t need to throw because Elliott ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Prescott hasn’t been able to carry the offense on his own. Start him at your own risk.

WEEK 13 OUTLOOK

STUDS

Redskins QB Kirk Cousins: The Cowboys have allowed multiple TD passes in four consecutive games and eight overall.

Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson: The Rams have given up some big point totals to RBs. They’ve allowed the second-most points per game to the position.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans: Expect him to score his first touchdown since Week 7 against the Packers, who have allowed at least one TD to a WR in eight of the last nine games.

DUDS

Lions QB Matthew Stafford: He’s nursing ankle and knee injuries, and he’s facing a Ravens defense that has allowed the second-fewest points per game to quarterbacks.

Titans RB DeMarco Murray: In the last four games, he has 43 rushing yards on 80 carries (four touchdowns aside), while Derrick Henry has 189 yards on 39 carries.

Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin: Since Week 6, the Eagles have allowed the third-fewest points per game to wide receivers.

WEEK 12 PICKS

STUDS

Marcus Mariota: 184 passing, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Alfred Morris: 9-36 rushing

Alshon Jeffery: 5-52 receiving, TD

DUDS

Derek Carr: 253 passing, 2 TDs

Lamar Miller: 17-51 rushing, TD

Davante Adams: 5-82 receiving, TD