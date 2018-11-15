Fantasy football Week 11 starts & sits: The Carson Show will be great

Week 11 has strong potential. The Chiefs-Rams showdown Monday night is the desert after a Sunday main dish that will have at least three games with high-scoring potential (Cowboys-Falcons, Buccaneers-Giants, Eagles-Saints) with Panthers-Lions and Titans-Colts having a chance to turn the week into a fantasy wonderland.

While scoring will be abundant and must-starts are overflowing, keep in mind there are some players who, even in those potential slugfests, belong on the sideline.

START: Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles:

Wentz has six consecutive games with at least two touchdown passes and has attempted at least 35 passes in all but one of his starts. That’s a strong combination going against a Saints defense that is 28th in net passing yards allowed and 31st in average fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks. With the Eagles struggling to run the ball (22nd overall), it would not be surprising if Wentz finished north of 50 passes in what will be a shootout.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a great matchup this week against the Saints. Matt Slocum/AP

SIT: Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers:

The Jaguars lead the league in fewest passing yards allowed and have surrendered just 12 touchdown passes. Roethlisberger rarely has had success against the Jaguars, sporting a mere 80.8 rating with a 10-8 touchdown-interception ratio in seven career meetings. He also feels the wrath of the Jaguars’ pass rush, having been sacked 22 times (3.1 per game). Roethlisberger will get a touchdown or two, but don’t count on him being a fantasy factor.

START: Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys:

Unlike Derek Carr and the Raiders, Dak Prescott has treated Cooper as a WR1, having thrown to him 18 times in his first two games with the Cowboys. He gets a great matchup against a Falcons defense that ranks 30th in fantasy points allowed per game to receivers and ranks 27th in receiving yards allowed. In what should be a track meet, Coop-er will get 10-plus targets and is a strong bet to record his first 100-yard game with his new teammates.

SIT: Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals:

Without A.J. Green in the loss to the Saints last week, Boyd faltered as the featured receiver, catching only three passes. Things will get a lot worse before they get better, as Boyd must contend with the Ravens’ lockdown pass defense, which is second in fewest receiving yards allowed and fewest yards per catch. While Boyd should see more than the four targets he got last week, it’s hard to envision him doing significant damage against the Ravens.

START: Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears:

He’ll lose some value in non-PPR formats, but Cohen is a worthy start in PPR leagues as he takes on a Vikings defense that has struggled stopping pass-catching backs. The Vikings have allowed more than 10 yards per catch to running backs, which plays into the strengths of Cohen, who has had four games this season with at least six receptions and at least 69 yards receiving. Whatever he gets on the ground is gravy.

SIT: Josh Adams, RB, Eagles:

One of the hotter pick-ups on the waiver wire, Adams has averaged better than six yards per carry in his last three games and is expected to see more touches against the Saints. Back away, at least this week, as the Saints have allowed a league-best 80.1 yards per game and a paltry 3.7 yards per attempt. Although Adams could break up the logjam in the Eagles’ backfield, it’s a fool’s errand to start him.

START: Eli Manning, QB, Giants:

The win over the 49ers was perhaps the first sign of what the Giants’ offense can do. It will give a second lesson to the Buccaneers, who are 29th in fantasy points allowed per game to quarterbacks. The Bucs also are 31st in fantasy points allowed per game to receivers, making Sterling Shepard a good tag-along to Odell Beckham Jr.