Fantasy football: Who has matchups to exploit, avoid in playoffs?

In Weeks 15 and 16, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will face defenses that have allowed 32 touchdown passes with only three interceptions combined. | Joe Robbins/Getty Images

We’re about two weeks from the trade deadline in most leagues, and if you’re on course for a playoff spot, now is the time to plan for the postseason by looking ahead at your players’ schedules.

Here are teams with matchups to exploit and avoid in Weeks 14-16, the postseason in most leagues.

FAVORABLE MATCHUPS

Bills

The Bills’ passing offense ranks 30th in the league, but with wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin on board and a favorable schedule, it could be a surprising source of scoring. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor and Co. will face the bottom two pass defenses in the league, the second-worst Colts in Week 14 and the rock-bottom Patriots in Week 16. In between are the Dolphins, who rank 14th but have the second-highest completion percentage against. Also, the Colts and Pats have allowed the second- and third-most receiving yards to running backs, which bodes well for LeSean McCoy.

Eagles

As if these guys need any more help. But they’ll get it against the Giants’ 30th-ranked defense in Week 15 and the Raiders’ 26th-ranked unit in Week 16. Quarterback Carson Wentz and crew will face pass defenses that have allowed a total of 32 touchdowns and have only three interceptions, all by the Giants. The Eagles’ stable of running backs, likely led by Jay Ajayi come playoff time, have it made, too. The Raiders have allowed the third-most rushing yards to running backs, and the Giants allowed a season-worst 171 to Eagles rushers in Week 3.

Others: The Giants have allowed at least one touchdown to a tight end in every game. So keep the Cowboys’ Jason Witten, the Eagles’ Zach Ertz and the Cardinals’ Jermaine Gresham in mind. … Titans running back DeMarco Murray will face the 49ers in Week 15 and the Rams in Week 16. They’re 1-2 in points allowed to running backs.

UNFAVORABLE MATCHUPS

Bengals

Quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green will face the Bears, Vikings and Lions, all of whom play some tough pass defense. The Bears rank 11th against the pass and have allowed the fourth-fewest touchdown passes. The Vikings rank seventh and are tied for the fifth-fewest touchdown passes. And though the Lions rank 27th, they’re tied for the third-most interceptions with the help of premier cornerback Darius Slay.

Packers

As if losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t bad enough, running backs Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery will run the gauntlet in the playoffs, facing run defenses ranked fourth, second and third. The Browns (fourth) are allowing a league-low 2.9 yards per carry. The Panthers (second) have faced the second-fewest rushes per game. And the Vikings (third) have allowed the second-fewest basic PPR points to running backs.

Others: Rams running back Todd Gurley will face the Eagles’ top-ranked run defense in Week 14 and the Titans’ 10th-ranked unit in Week 16. In between is a visit to the Seahawks. … Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will face the Jaguars in Week 15 and the Steelers in Week 16. They’re 1-2 in fewest points allowed to wideouts.

WEEK 10 OUTLOOK

Byes: Ravens, Chiefs, Raiders, Eagles.

STUDS

Lions QB Matthew Stafford: The Browns have allowed the fourth-highest completion percentage and are tied with the third-most touchdown passes against.

Bears RB Jordan Howard: The Packers have allowed the seventh-most points to running backs and a touchdown run in four of the last five games.

Giants WR Sterling Shepard: Back from injury and atop the depth chart, he’ll face a 49ers defense that has allowed at least one TD to a wideout in every game but one.

DUDS

Redskins QB Kirk Cousins: His struggles figure to continue against the Vikings, who have allowed the fourth-fewest points to quarterbacks.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon: We’re still waiting for his breakout game. It won’t come against the Titans, who haven’t allowed a back to rush for more than 77 yards.

Colts WR TY Hilton: He figures to come back to earth against the Steelers, who hadn’t allowed more than 61 yards to a receiver until facing the Lions in Week 8.

WEEK 9 PICKS

STUDS

Dak Prescott: 249 passing, 2 TDs; 27 rushing, TD

Lamar Miller: 10-57 rushing; 3-34 receiving

Michael Thomas: 8-65 receiving

DUDS

Marcus Mariota: 218 passing, 2 TDs, INT

Aaron Jones: 5-12 rushing

A.J. Green: 1-6 receiving (ejected)