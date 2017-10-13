Fatigued, upbeat and underdogs again, Cubs finally arrive for NCLS

LOS ANGELES – The Cubs can’t even be certain how they got here this time.

Seriously.

They know it involved one of the strangest, quirkiest playoff clinchers in league playoff history Thursday night in Washington.

They also know it involved a charter touchdown in New Mexico between swigs of champagne in the wee hours of Friday morning – and an arithmetic-challenge pilot, who was forced to tap out in Albuquerque because he ran out of FAA-allowed hours to fly.

Cubs are fatigued, but Addison Russell (four RBIs Thursday) says they're "more eager than anything" heading into their playoff rematch with the Dodgers.

But they made it – their path back to the National League Championship Series in Los Angeles no more odds-defying or impressive than their road back to the playoffs after a first-half, sub-.500 hangover this year.

They return to L.A. for Game 1 Saturday fatigued, upbeat and with a pitching staff in flux, against a 104-win Dodgers team that by all measures seems to have the upper hand this time, and definitely believes it does.

“We’ve got a big challenge ahead of us in the Dodgers,” said Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, who drove in four runs in Thursday’s Game 5 clincher against the Nationals – and who likes the edge the Cubs’ comeback experience in the postseason gives them in another series as underdogs.

“We’ve been up and down in series. We’ve been up and down in ballgames,” he said. “Especially when the big lights are on, this ballclub has been great. There’s no panic. I feel like there’s no pressure. I feel like we’re more eager than anything else.”

One of their bigger challenges at the outset of this series is the residual fatigue level after their overnight travel ordeal that was caused by a family member’s panic attack on the charter, prompting the diversion. All was well with the family member in the end, and manager Joe Maddon said the team rallied around the incident – even when the delay eventually cost them their pilot for over flight-time regulations.

They landed in L.A. around 11 a.m. local time.

The bigger challenge figures to be matching up their beleaguered rotation against a formidable, rested Dodgers rotation that opens Saturday night with three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw.

Maddon said his Game 1 starter is right-hander John Lackey, who hasn’t started since Sept. 26, or lefty Jose Quintana – who pitched well against the Nationals in a Game 3 win Monday and threw 12 pitches in a Game 5 relief appearance.

“I don’t know who’s going to throw Game 1 yet, but I think it’s coming to me,” Quintana said. “I think I’m fresh. I’m ready to go, man.”

The Cubs were expected to announce their decision early Saturday. Jon Lester – the NLCS co-MVP a year ago in the Cubs’ six-game victory over the Dodgers – is expected to start Game 2 against former Cub Rich Hill.

Maddon said even if the Cubs go with Lackey, it won’t “necessarily” affect the status of his four NLDS starters for starting roles in this series. He also said he didn’t expect to carry an added reliever this series after the heavy burden the staff took in the first round – though he suggested the club might swap out a reliever or two on the roster this time around.

That could put left-hander Justin Wilson on the roster bubble and bring right-hander Hector Rondon back into play for an NLCS role.

Either way, the Cubs like where they seem to have landed – literally and emotionally – as they open this playoff rematch.

“Right now we’re playing with that same kind of mental acumen and edge that I’ve seen the last two years,” Maddon said. “We’re going to be tired [Saturday]. Who cares? They’re going to be ready to play.”

The Cubs last played the Dodgers since May, when they were swept in three games at Dodger Stadium. Nobody seems to remember.

“Just to be going three years in a row to the NLCS is absolutely incredible,” Jake Arrieta said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons, got a lot of guys. We’ve got a lot of experience in the postseason, and we’re ready, man. We’re ready.”

