Fenway Park to host Harvard-Yale game in 2018

BOSTON — One of college football’s oldest rivalries will be visiting major league baseball’s oldest ballpark.

The Game between Harvard and Yale will be played at Fenway Park next year. It’s the first new site for the longtime football rivals since 1912.

Fenway Park hosted college football since it opened in 1912 and was the home of the Boston Patriots in the 1960s. This month, it was the site for several college games, including a Boston College victory over UConn.

The 135th edition of The Game is also the 50th anniversary of the historic 1968 tie, when Harvard scored 16 points in the final 42 seconds to escape defeat.

The school paper commemorated the comeback with the headline: “Harvard Beats Yale 29-29.”