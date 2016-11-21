Fenwick files lawsuit against IHSA over Plainfield North loss

The controversy surrounding the ending of Saturday’s Fenwick-Plainfield North Class 7A state semifinal has raged on social media for several days. That appeared to be all it would amount to until Fenwick released the following statement Monday evening:

“Pursuant to the outcome of the game, IHSA invited Fenwick to submit an appeal to the IHSA Board. Early Monday morning, the IHSA Board determined that it would not hear the appeal. As a result, in an effort to protect the rights and rightfully earned opportunities of its students, Fenwick High School has filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois seeking declaratory, injunctive and other relief against IHSA.”

