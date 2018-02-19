Fergie on national anthem performance: I ‘honestly tried my best’

Fergie performed the national anthem before the start of the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles. | Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Popstar Fergie apologized Monday after she received backlash for the way she performed the national anthem Sunday night for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Fergie, whose real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson, sang a slow-downed jazzy version of the “Star Spangled Banner.” It appeared she was trying to imitate Marvin Gaye’s legendary performance of the national anthem before the 1983 All-Star Game. Gaye’s rendition was uniquely performed with a solo bass beat underneath his vocals.

But Fergie epically failed in her attempt.

At several points throughout the performance, it appeared that Fergie was unable to hit the high notes. To put it lightly, it was Mariah Carey’s 2014 Rockefeller Center performance of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and last year’s New Years Eve performance all over again.

Throughout her performance, the camera caught the expressions of multiple NBA players and fans. Several appeared to be laughing or trying to hold back their smiles.

Fergie admitted her rendition of the national anthem didn’t receive the reaction she was hoping for.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem, and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” Fergie told TMZ Sports. “I’m a risk-taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

