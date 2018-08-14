Fewer strikeouts, more skin net better results for White Sox’ Carlos Rodon

DETROIT — Carlos Rodon will try to keep the best run of his career going — and he shall remain shirtless as long as it continues — when the White Sox close out their series against the Tigers Wednesday afternoon.

Owner of a 1.40 ERA over his last six starts, a stretch in which he has not worn an undershirt beneath his jersey, Rodon has struck out 36 batters over 42 2/3 innings. Rodon has pitched at least six innings in all six of those starts and worked into the eighth inning in four of them.

“Not too many strikeouts, but I’ll take going eight or seven [innings],’’ said Rodon, who, after averaging nine strikeouts per nine innings during his first three seasons is at 7.2 but pitching better overall in 2018.

Rodon, who didn’t pitch before June 9 after having shoulder surgery last year, has a 0.98 ERA over his last five outings, the second-lowest in baseball during that span behind the Pirates’ Trevor Williams (0.68).

Carlos Rodon of the White Sox pitches the 7th inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 11. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

It’s not the unbuttoned look that’s getting it done.

“It’s just getting ahead of hitters, being ahead with strike one,’’ Rodon said. “My changeup has been working, I’m commanding it more and I’m getting early swings with it. And pitching in with the fastball. Seems like I’m getting a lot of outs on popups and ground balls and the defense has helped me, too. All of that has helped me pitch deep in games.’’

Rodon’s mid-upper 90s fastball and premium slider have always been his calling cards, but a third plus pitch could help him maintain the the elite level he’s pitching at.

“The changeup is coming along nice,’’ he said.

Rodon has also been sporting a different look – the untied top button on his jersey — that has drawn much attention in Twitter. He says he has always left the top button untied but he hasn’t worn an undershirt since his start against the Astros in Houston June 5 when he pitched six innings of two-run ball in a 4-3 loss.

“Funny story,” he said. “In Houston I put hot [ointment] on my arms, and you sweat a lot in Houston anyway, even though it’s indoors,’’ he said. “So I was sweating like crazy warming up with the hot stuff on. The undershirt had it caked on and was walking around, constantly moving. And I was like, ‘screw it, I have to take this undershirt off.’ Like four minutes before the game.

“I just didn’t put one back on. Pitched well, so I stayed with it.’’

So as long as Rodon keeps dealing, or until the weather gets cold – whatever comes first – the exposed upper-chest look is here to stay.

“I hope people enjoy it,’’ he said. “It’s just my look, I guess.’’

Moncada goes to the dentist



Yoan Moncada had the first of a two-step root canal procedure done in suburban Detroit Tuesday and was out of the starting lineup but he returned in time for the game and was available, manager Rick Renteria said. The second step will be done Thursday, an off day.

This and that

Catcher Welington Castillo, eligible to come off the suspended list (80 days for violating the MLB drug policy) on Aug. 23, is working out in Arizona, “getting himself back in shape,” Renteria said. Renteria said he didn’t have a clear sense of whether Castillo would be activated Aug. 23 or later. “The biggest thing is he gets some at-bats and is able to throw and do what he is supposed to be doing to be able to participate,” he said.

*Class A Winston-Salem outfielder Luis Gonzalez and left-hander Kyle Kubat were named Carolina League Player and Pitcher of the Week. Gonzalez went 7-for-17 with two homers, three doubles and six RBI in five games. Kubat pitched a career high seven scoreless innings, striking out five and allowing two hits in a win against Myrtle Beach.