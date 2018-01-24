Nightmare: Field of Dreams torn up by vandals

Vandals struck at Field of Dreams in Dyersrville, Iowa, tearing up the infield and outfield.

If you build it, they will come and ruin it.

Vandals struck at Field of Dreams, the idyllic baseball diamond tucked into the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa, which was made famous in the movie of the same name. A vehicle was driven across the field, leaving deep, muddy tracks in the infield and outfield.

A Facebook page run by Field of Dreams Movie Site posted this message on Tuesday: “Last night, our beloved Field was vandalized. We cannot fathom why a soul on this planet would desecrate this holy ground. We pray for whomever did this to our special place that they find peace in their hearts. Before Opening Day, April 1, we will work toward repairing this damage.”

Facebook commenters expressed their anger with the vandals.

One wrote: “I’m sorry to hear and see this. It’s unfortunate how some people ruin special and beautiful places that others enjoy.”

Another posted: “What type of enjoyment does one even get from this? I hope whoever did it gets the Karma they deserve!”

Several people on Facebook offered to help repair the field.

In a later post, the Field of Dreams site wrote: “They can do their damage, but the dream endures! #DreamNation”