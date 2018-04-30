2018 World Cup update coming to ‘FIFA 18’ in May

A free 2018 World Cup-themed update to FIFA 18 will be added to the game May 29, EA Sports announced Monday. The new content was revealed with a video featuring cover athlete Cristiano Ronaldo, who will appear for Portugal at the upcoming tournament in Russia.

It will be coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch versions of the game.

The update will include officially licensed teams, stadiums, kits, and balls from the 2018 World Cup, which starts June 14. There will be online and offline modes available, and you’ll also be able to make custom tournaments using the licensed content. That’s good news for anyone who wants to play as Team USA given the Americans won’t be heading to Russia this summer.

This is a change of pace for EA from how it typically handles the World Cup. In the past, special standalone editions of the franchise were produced specifically for the tournament, such as 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil.

This time, the free update is being integrated directly into FIFA 18, so you’ll get it as long as you already own the game. FIFA Mobile will also receive a World Cup update on June 6.