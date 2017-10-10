Film Study: Early taste of the variety Mitch Trubisky provides Bears

Thoughts and observations watching film of the Bears’ 20-17 loss to the Vikings in Week 5:

Mitch can move

As expected, Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains had a more diverse game plan for rookie Mitch Trubisky than he had for Mike Glennon over the first four weeks. Trubisky’s mobility and athleticism allow for more variety and calls.

In the first half, Trubisky had 22 dropbacks, which includes plays negated by after-the-snap penalties. It included 12 straight dropbacks, half of which featured scrambling in some form by Trubisky.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky vs. the Vikings. (AP)

Those 22 plays for Trubisky included two sprint-outs, two play-action bootlegs, three run-pass option looks and three screens.

“He’s the type of player when you’re game-planning on defense you have to switch it up,” receiver Kendall Wright said.

In the second half, Trubisky had 10 dropbacks, three of which featured scrambling in some capacity. Five plays were “straight” dropbacks. There also were two play-action bootlegs, one run-pass option look and one screen. One play was botched by a bad snap.

“He extended plays for us, made plays downfield, made plays with his legs, put us in position to win that game,” tight end Zach Miller said.

A trick and treat

The Bears’ perfect execution of their reverse-option play for their two-point conversion was months in the making.

Bears team rules restrict reporters from going into detail about such plays during training camp, but it did debut at Olivet Nazarene University.

“Sweet right?” Trubisky said. “I’m glad you guys [the media] didn’t give that one away because we did run it at Bourbonnais.”

The play itself has a number of moving parts beyond running back Jordan Howard’s reverse inside handoff to Zach Miller, a former college quarterback who then pitched the ball to Trubisky off an option look.

The offensive line made the play work. While center Cody Whitehair, right guard Kyle Long and right tackle Bobby Massie drove left with their blocks, left guard Josh Sitton pulled to his right with Miller’s movement.

Sitton got to the second level and blocked linebacker Eric Kendricks. It left Miller and Trubisky 2-on-1 with linebacker Anthony Barr, who was their option target.

Miller said the Bears have practiced the play often.

“That’s fun,” Miller said. “Great call and design. Really, just great execution for all of us across the board.”

Missing backers

The Bears’ depth at inside linebacker was further exposed after John Timu was injured. He left the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot.

Vikings running back Jerrick McKinnon’s 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was an example of how much Jerrell Freeman, Danny Trevathan and Nick Kwiatkoski are missed.

Receiver Michael Floyd blocked Christian Jones and guard Nick Easton cut Jonathan Anderson. The result was a gaping hole.