Film Study: Mitch Trubisky aced his ball-security test vs. the Ravens

Thoughts and observations after watching the film of the Bears’ 27-24 win in overtime against the Ravens in Week 6:

Trubisky’s tosses

Rookie Mitch Trubisky showcased his throwing talent with his 27-yard touchdown pass to Dion Sims in the third quarter and his 18-yard completion to receiver Kendall Wright in overtime. Both throws came on the move.

But Trubisky also deserves high marks for throws that he didn’t attempt against the Ravens. He threw the ball away six times.

Bears rookie Mitch Trubisky threw the ball away six times against the Ravens. (AP)

The best example is his decision to throw the ball out of the end zone on a third-and-three from the five-yard line in the second quarter. The Ravens’ snuffed out a sprint-out play to running back Tarik Cohen in the left flat.

But Trubisky’s risk-adverse mentality also was evident when he threw the ball into the ground on a failed play-action bootleg play to tight end Zach Miller in overtime. It immediately preceded his pass to Wright.

“It’s all about what’s necessary to be done for the team,” Trubisky said after the game. “What do you got to do win? [Against the Ravens], my job was to manage it [and] take care of the football.”

For a rookie who was making his first start on the road and who has described himself as a “gunslinger,” it was impressive to see him play within the Bears’ game plan for him. He didn’t force one throw the entire game.

Trubisky’s athleticism on a throwaway late in the third quarter saved the Bears from disaster. He recovered center Cody Whitehair’s snap over his head at the Bears’ 1, eluded defensive end Chris Wormley through the end zone and promptly through the ball away from trouble.

“I didn’t put ourselves in a lot of sticky situations,” Trubisky said. “It paid off in the end. I just tried to learn from mistake last week (against the Vikings), forcing the ball when I didn’t] need to. This week, I played within myself and took what the defense gave me.”

Designed disaster

Ravens returner Michael Campanaro’s 77-yard punt return for a touchdown was the result of a designed play to eliminate the Bears’ gunners through a disguised block formation.

Gunners Cre’Von LeBlanc and Josh Bellamy aligned inside on the line to ward off receiver Chris Matthews and tight end Vince Mayle, respectively, on the edges.

Instead, LeBlanc and Mayle were each double-teamed. Defensive backs Tony McRae and Chuck Clark eliminated LeBlanc; defensive backs Anthony Levine and Marlon Humphrey handled Bellamy.

The result was considerable running room for Campanaro. When he caught the punt at the Ravens’ 23, linebacker Jonathan Anderson was the nearest potential tackler but at the 47.

A punt out of bounds by Pat O’Donnell would have negated the designed play.

Food for thought

If Ravens safety Eric Weddle tackles running back Jordan Howard instead of trying to force a fumble in overtime, Howard’s 53-yard run would have been a two- or three-yard gain.

Overall, the Ravens stopped Howard and rookie Tarik Cohen for no gain or for losses 14 times —

including twice on the Bears’ eventual game-winning drive after Howard’s long run.