Film Study: Mitch Trubisky does have missed opportunities to bemoan

Thoughts and observations watching film of the Bears’ 17-3 win against the Panthers in Week 7:

Frustrated Mitch

Rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky offered a harsh assessment of his own play, saying he played “really poor” and that the game was “very strange.”

“I just have to be better overall,” he said.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was stopped short of the end zone by Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers. (Getty)

What gives?

Trubisky attempted seven passes, but the game still was full of learning experiences. He was hard on himself because he still made mistakes.

Here are three examples:

* On third-and-seven from the Panthers’ 25, Trubisky missed tight end Zach Miller, who was open in the left flat. Instead, he held the ball and was sacked for a nine-yard loss. Kicker Conner Barth was backed up for a 52-yard field goal, which the Panthers blocked.

* On the Bears’ third-and-goal play from the Panthers’ 2 in the second quarter, Trubisky missed Tanner Gentry, who was open in the back of the end zone on a crossing route. Trubisky took his eyes off his receivers and tried to beat defensive end Julius Peppers to the pylon. His touchdown run was overturned.

* On the second play of the third quarter, Trubisky got away with a bad pass to Miller. He tried to loft the ball to Miller between cornerback James Bradberry and safety Mike Adams. Bradberry failed to make a diving interception.

“I’ll be on the receivers and tight ends this week to continue to perfect our timing and routes,” Trubisky said. “However, it mostly falls on me, so I just have to get better.”

More on Mitch

The simplicity of the Bears’ game plan stood out only because of how much variety Trubisky provides because of his athleticism.

For the second consecutive week, the use of plays that alter Trubisky’s launch points declined.

Of Trubisky’s 14 total dropbacks to pass, nine came out of shotgun. There only were two play-action plays.

One was Trubisky’s overturned touchdown run after a fake to running back Tarik Cohen on a jet sweep to the right; the other resulted in a sack after a fake to running back Jordan Howard on second down in the third quarter.

More on Cohen

Cohen only was on the field for seven of the Bears’ 38 offensive snaps, according to the final game statistics. His previous low was 18 snaps against the Vikings. His high is 40 against the Buccaneers in Week 2.

The Bears, though, do make it a point to get him the ball whenever he’s on the field. His 70-yard catch only is one example.

Cohen had two drops in the first quarter. It included Trubisky’s back-shoulder throw to him down the left sideline on third down on the Bears’ first possession.

“That ball was perfectly thrown,” said Cohen, who also dropped a quick screen pass. “I just got to get my head around faster to be able to see it.

“I can’t turn around the same time as the corner. I really have to know where the ball is going be before him.”