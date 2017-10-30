Film Study: Negative runs continue to plague the Bears’ offense

Thoughts and observations after watching the film of the Bears’ 20-12 loss to the Saints in Week 8:

Going backward

The Bears are a run-first team who go backward far too much. Negative runs continued to mar the production of the Bears’ offense.

Against the Saints, running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen combined for seven runs that resulted in negative yardage. Howard and Benny Cunningham also had a run each for no gain.

Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro tackles Bears running back Jordan Howard for a loss. (AP)

This is a trend. The Bears had 14 runs for negative yardage or no gain in their overtime win against the Ravens in Baltimore. The Bears lead the NFL with 55 runs for no gain or negative yardage.

There are a number of reasons for the negative plays.

Various injuries on the offensive line continue to be problematic. The Bears’ play-calling tends to be predictable on first downs.

And without a proven passing game, opponents often load the box without trepidation and overwhelm the Bears to stop Howard.

Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro and linebacker Craig Robertson each had two tackles for loss on Sunday.

According to advanced statistics on NFL.com, Howard has faced eight defenders in the box 46.9 percent of the time. It’s the fifth-highest mark in the NFL.

The only full-time starter ahead of Howard is Jaguars bruising rookie Leonard Fournette, who has 596 yards and six touchdowns on 130 carries this season.

Cohen’s decision-making also is an issue. He said he’s learning to turn off his big-play mindset on some carries and take what’s available. He also needs to be more patient and let holes develop.

In the past five games, Cohen has 30 carries for 71 yards. That’s good for an average of 2.67 yards per carry.

According to NFL.com’s advanced statistics, he leads all running backs in time spent behind the line of scrimmage.

No challenge?

In the second quarter, cornerback Kyle Fuller upended Saints running back Mark Ingram after an eight-yard gain on a screen play.

While in the air, Ingram lost control of the ball with his right hand, but he appeared to briefly catch it with his left, though it was extremely debatable.

When Ingram landed, he lost control of the ball again. Defensive lineman Mitch Unrein recovered the loose ball.

Asked about the play on Monday, coach John Fox indicated that Ingram’s ability to regain control of the ball was enough to prevent the challenge.

“Upstairs basically thought that on replay, it’s not like the catch [or] no catch [rulings],” Fox said. “It’s a little bit different because you already have possession. It’s whether he regained possession the minute you touched the ground.”

Playing a bunch

The Bears’ offense featured more bunch formations, and they should continue to be a staple because of their issues at receiver.

Their use helps receivers gain separation through picks and rub routes. They also create confusion for defenses because it puts an emphasis on communication.

Receiver Tre McBride’s 25- and 22-yard receptions are examples against the Saints. Both plays came on third down and included McBride running underneath others’ routes.

