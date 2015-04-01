Final Four coaches speak out against Indiana law

Before he and his team left for Indianapolis, site of the Final Four, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski distanced himself from the heated social debate in regard to the Indiana Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

“I’m only going to talk about my team and basketball in the Final Four,” Krzyzewski said during a press conference in Durham, N.C. “Just like when we get to Indiana, I’m not going to talk about social issues there or poverty or anything else. I’m just going to talk about this Duke basketball team.”

On Wednesday afternoon, though, Krzyzewski joined Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Kentucky’s John Calipari and Wisconsin’s Bo Ryan in releasing the following official statement issued via the National Association of Basketball Coaches:

“We are aware of the recent actions in Indiana and have made a point to talk about this sensitive and important issue among ourselves and with our teams. Each of us strongly supports the positions of the NCAA and our respective institutions on this matter — that discrimination of any kind should not be tolerated. As a part of America’s higher education system, college basketball plays an important role in diversity, equality, fairness and inclusion, and will continue to do so in the future.”

The NCAA took an immediate position over the weekend against the controversial Indiana law. President Mark Emmert said in a statement that the NCAA and its members were “deeply committed to providing an inclusive environment for all our events.” Emmert has since said the NCAA will reconsider Indiana as a host state for major events in the future.



On Tuesday, Kentucky became the last of the Final Four schools to release a statement on the matter. It captured the essence of the positions already espoused by Duke, Michigan State and Wisconsin:

“As a University, we have a strong and enduring commitment to the values of tolerance, diversity, and inclusion. We are a community that welcomes and celebrates the multitude of backgrounds, identities and perspectives. We encourage the vigorous debate about the intent and impact of this issue.”

