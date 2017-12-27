Finale vs. Vikings will provide Bears’ Mitch Trubisky a progress report on 2017

Mitch Trubisky smiled broadly Wednesday when told this might be the last time the media would get to talk to him in a press conference setting.

“You guys won’t find me anywhere,” he said good-naturedly.

Trubisky might be tired of answering questions — it’s been a long season for everybody at Halas Hall — but with regard to every other facet of playing quarterback for the Bears, he is raring to go in Week 17. This season can’t end soon enough for most of the Bears, but if there were a Week 18 on the NFL regular-season schedule — or Week 25 or 30, for that matter — he’d be ready for it.

“I feel great. I’m not going to hit the wall,” Trubisky said. “I could play another season.”

Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky said he has improved "in every area" since his NFL debut against the Vikings in October. He will face the Vikings again Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

An excited Trubisky and the prospect of better days head with the No. 2 overall pick at quarterback is the biggest bright spot in a dreadful season for the Bears. In 11 starts, Trubisky hasn’t exactly been a revelation. But he’s shown enough tangible and intangible qualities to believe he can take a significant leap in 2018.

“I feel good about it,” Trubisky said. “I just go back to two words — growth and develpment. Try to get better every day.

“I had a lot of fun. It’s awesome to come to this organization. I appreciate all my teammates for their hard work and dedication — just allowing me to be part of this team and kind of develop into a leadership role. I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve learned a lot. I love playing this game. And I’m glad I get to do it here in Chicago.”

Since accuracy became an issue when he bottomed out at 52.8 percent following a 31-3 loss to the Eagles on Nov. 26, Trubisky has responded with four solid games that have incremental improvement — completing 82-of-116 passes (70.7 percent) with three touchdowns, three interceptions and a 90.4 passer rating.

His rookie season stats — 59.9 percent completions, 6.9 yards per attempt. 78.5 rating — are comparable to the Rams’ Jared Goff (54.6 percent, 5.3 yards per attempt, 63.6) and even the Eagles’ Carson Wentz (62.4 percent, 6.2 yards per attempt, 79.3 rating). Trubisky’s rookie season has convinced him he has a laid a foundation for take off.

“Definitely. Definitely,” Trubisky said. “I expect to make a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2. The experience I’ve gotten this year, I’m definitely going to carry that with me into the offseason … and expect to have a lot of momentum and a full head of steam going into next year.”

Sunday’s game against the Vikings and their No. 1-ranked defense will give Trubisky a mini-progress report to finish the 2017 season. Trubisky made his NFL debut against these same Vikings in Week 5, with a modest but credible performance marred by a fourth-quarter interception by crafty safety Harrison Smith that led to the Vikings’ winning field goal with 12 seconds left. Trubisky completed 12-of-25 passes for 128 yards, one touchdown — a 20-yard pass to tight end Zach Miller that tied the game early in the fourth quarter — and the one interception for a 60.1 rating.

Trubisky said he has grown “in every area” since that debut — “leadership, reading defenses, preparation, how to carry yourself like a pro … just letting the game slow down and just playing instead of thinking.”

No doubt he is eager for the next step — and unfazed by the possbility it might be with a new coach.

“Block it out,” Trubisky said when asked about speculation John Fox and his staff will be fired after this season. “I don’t really listen to anything. It’s not up to me. It is what it is.”

