Fire complete signing of Nicolas Gaitan

It took a little while, but the Fire have added a big name to their attack.

The team announced Thursday it has signed attacking midfielder Nicolas Gaitan from China’s Dalian Yifang on a free transfer. Gaitan, 31, was signed with Discretionary Targeted Allocation Money, and is under contract through the end of the season with a team option for 2020.

“Nicolás is a player that can destabilize any defense in this league,” Fire coach Veljko Paunović said in a news release. “He has an enormous amount of talent and is still in his prime. We’re eager to get the most out of his attacking creativity.”

After beginning his professional career in 2008 with Argentina’s Boca Juniors, Gaitan moved to Portugal’s Benfica in 2010. He made 152 appearances for the team, scored 25 times, and was part of three league champions and two teams that made the Europa League final.

In 2016, Gaitan was sold to Spanish powerhouse Atletico Madrid, but he didn’t make as much of an impact, playing 29 times before moving to China in February of last year.

“We have wanted to add another attacking piece and believe Nico’s dynamism and play-making ability could be a perfect fit,” Fire president and general manager Nelson Rodrίguez said in a news release.

Gaitan has also made 16 appearances for the Argentina national team.

He will be added to the Fire roster once he gets his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate. The Fire also paid Seattle $50,000 in General Allocation Money for Gaitan’s discovery rights.