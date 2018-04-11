Fire sell out tickets for Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s visit to Toyota Park

The Fire will have a sellout crowd on hand for their anticipated matchup Saturday against LA Galaxy and legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the club announced Wednesday. Fans are also being encouraged to arrive early at Toyota Park for the game, which will give fans a chance to see one of the top players of this generation.

Parking lots will open at 11:30 a.m. CT, and stadium gates will open at 1:30 p.m. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The capacity for Toyota Park is 20,000, so there will be a lot of soccer fans on hand.

Ibrahimovic, a past member of Manchester United, Barcelona, Milan, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, joined the MLS in March after terminating his contract in England. He’s made two relief appearances for the Galaxy, including a thrilling 19-minute, two-goal effort against LAFC in his league debut. He followed that up with three shots on goal in 28 minutes against Sporting KC Sunday.

The Fire enter the big game with a 1-1-2 record through four contests this season. They lost their first two games of the season but rebounded with a 2-2 draw against Portland and a 1-0 shutout win against Columbus. The LA Galaxy are 2-1-2 this season.