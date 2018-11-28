Fire re-sign German soccer legend Bastian Schweinsteiger for 2019 season

German soccer legend Bastian Schweinsteiger will be back with the Chicago Fire next season.

The Fire re-signed Schweinsteiger — who is one of the most decorated soccer players in the world — for the 2019 season, the team announced Wednesday.

The details of his designated player contract weren’t released. Last season, Schweinsteiger’s $6.1 million base salary was the highest in the MLS, according to the MLS Players Association.

The news of Schweinsteiger’s new contract comes a few weeks after Fire president and general manger Nelson Rodriguez told MLSsoccer.com that he and Schweinsteiger’s party were in talks on a new contract.

Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger (31) in the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Commerce City, Colo. The teams played to a 2-2 tie. | David Zalubowski/Associated Press

“In a lot of ways Basti has come to embody our Club, the prototypical Fire player and the spirit of Chicago: industrious, intelligent, enthusiastic, talented and world-class,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “His return demonstrates our continuing effort to build a championship program, both on and off the field.”

The Fire showed flashes of championship potential in Schweinsteiger’s first season in the league in 2017. The club finished with the league’s third-highest regular season points total (55) and Schweinsteiger was named captain of the 2017 MLS All-Star team that played Real Madrid at Soldier Field.

But it’s safe to say last season didn’t go as planned for the Fire as the club finished 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Schweinsteiger is hoping to turn that around next season.

“Let’s raise a trophy,” Schweinsteiger said in a statement. “I believe in this Club and I believe that we can be champions.”

In his two seasons with the Fire, Schweinsteiger has made 55 regular-season appearances with 53 starts, posting seven goals, 12 assists and a club-leading 77 chances created. Last season, he scored four goals and had a club-high six assists.

Before Schweinsteiger’s arrival in Chicago, he shined overseas. Schweinsteiger has represented Germany in four European Championships (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016) and three World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014), playing a crucial role in the country’s 2014 World Cup win. In his 121 career appearances for Germany, Schweinsteiger scored 24 goals.

Throughout his 17-season club career, Schweinsteiger has scored 77 goals and posted 115 assists in 590 regular-season games. He signed his first professional contract in December 2002 with FC Bayern Munich. Schweinsteiger remained with FC Bayern Munich for 13 seasons before signing with Manchester United in July 2015.