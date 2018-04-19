SeatGeek Stadium will be new name of Fire’s Bridgeview venue

The home of the Fire will be renamed SeatGeek Stadium following the conclusion of the MLS team’s final home match this season, the village of Bridgeview announced Thursday. The facility currently known as Toyota Park will transition to its alliterative new title later this year as part of a naming rights deal with the online ticket marketplace.

The Fire moved into their current home at 71st Street and Harlem Avenue in 2006 with the original name Toyota Park. The team had a 10-year naming rights deal with the car manufacturer that expired in 2016, and it had since been searching for a new partner as a replacement.

The stadium, which has an official capacity of 20,000 for soccer matches, is home to the Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League in addition to the Fire. The announcement also says that the village of Bridgeview and SeatGeek will work to add programming, including “premier concerts, music festivals and international sporting events.”

The Fire recently sold out a game against the L.A. Galaxy thanks to the appearance of superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Their regular season is set to conclude Oct. 28 on the road against DC United. If the team makes the playoffs, then its home will continue to be called Toyota Park until the end of that run.