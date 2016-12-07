Our Pledge To You

12/07/2016, 11:33am

Firearm deer harvest down: Illinois deer hunting

Deer stand view.
By Dale Bowman
Harvest during Illinois’ two firearm deer seasons was down significantly from last year with a preliminary total of 79,429 deer, compared to 86,847 last year.

The bigger portion of that drop from last year came during second season when only 24,977 deer were harvested, compared with 28,977 last year.

Not sure what to say, weather should not have been a profound factor in either season, though Sunday had significant snow in much of the northern part of the state in the second season.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Hunters in Illinois Harvest Preliminary Total of 79,429 Deer

During Seven-Day Firearm Season

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Hunters harvested a preliminary total of 79,429 deer during the seven-day Illinois Firearm Deer Season that closed on Sunday, Dec. 4. That figure compares to the final total of 86,847 deer harvested during the seven days of the firearm season in 2015.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the firearm season on Dec. 1-4 totaled 24,977, compared with 28,977 during the second season in 2015.  The preliminary harvest total for the first segment of firearm season on Nov. 18-20 was 54,452 deer, compared with the 57,870 deer taken by hunters during the first season in 2015.

Deer hunting opportunities remain available in Illinois this late fall/early winter:

• The Illinois Muzzleloader-only Season is this weekend, Dec. 9-11.
• The Late-Winter Antlerless-Only Season and CWD Deer Season first segments (in designated counties only) will be Dec. 29, 2016 through Jan. 1, 2017.
• The second segments of the Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (in designated counties only) will be Jan. 13-15, 2017.
• Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 15, 2017.

Details on the Late-Winter and CWD seasons are available on the IDNR website at: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Documents/Late-WinterSHAHuntingPermitInformation.pdf
For more deer hunting information, visit: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

A table of preliminary Firearm Deer Season harvest numbers for 2016, broken down by county and compared with 2015, is below.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown:

County

2016 First Season

2016 Second Season

2016 Total

2015 Total
Adams

1642

716

2358

2398
Alexander

283

138

421

554
Bond

390

181

571

677
Boone

87

34

121

127
Brown

645

322

967

1089
Bureau

704

294

998

1129
Calhoun

482

310

792

956
Carroll

529

218

747

782
Cass

475

208

683

759
Champaign

165

63

228

217
Christian

420

188

608

612
Clark

715

283

998

1070
Clay

784

305

1089

1096
Clinton

457

169

626

616
Coles

388

161

549

564
Crawford

656

294

950

964
Cumberland

494

214

708

724
DeKalb

79

60

139

127
DeWitt

192

143

335

389
Douglas

105

33

138

151
Edgar

387

179

566

637
Edwards

282

130

412

462
Effingham

589

217

806

872
Fayette

1050

451

1501

1661
Ford

72

52

124

136
Franklin

807

458

1265

1350
Fulton

1344

666

2010

2166
Gallatin

296

172

468

518
Greene

660

395

1055

1187
Grundy

214

86

300

360
Hamilton

786

380

1166

1181
Hancock

1079

559

1638

1816
Hardin

605

284

889

1000
Henderson

372

149

521

560
Henry

404

188

592

748
Iroquois

326

190

516

557
Jackson

1562

681

2243

2368
Jasper

675

294

969

944
Jefferson

1276

599

1875

2114
Jersey

444

225

669

663
JoDaviess

1306

556

1862

2133
Johnson

1166

473

1639

1736
Kane

18

12

30

30
Kankakee

125

79

204

195
Kendall

67

34

101

85
Knox

820

376

1196

1332
Lake

5

0

5

4
LaSalle

537

216

753

844
Lawrence

375

208

583

655
Lee

359

151

510

623
Livingston

293

130

423

427
Logan

256

101

357

427
Macon

170

81

251

262
Macoupin

967

433

1400

1545
Madison

444

178

622

736
Marion

1051

401

1452

1552
Marshall

382

170

552

611
Mason

305

133

438

491
Massac

367

220

587

671
McDonough

597

251

848

836
McHenry

168

126

294

321
McLean

363

153

516

607
Menard

238

130

368

398
Mercer

605

261

866

900
Monroe

704

217

921

958
Montgomery

551

218

769

924
Morgan

508

266

774

792
Moultrie

134

67

201

218
Ogle

538

253

791

937
Peoria

639

322

961

1106
Perry

814

396

1210

1345
Piatt

75

36

111

98
Pike

1346

763

2109

2213
Pope

1096

333

1429

1626
Pulaski

281

133

414

534
Putnam

213

122

335

399
Randolph

1582

705

2287

2339
Richland

528

195

723

750
Rock Island

552

230

782

818
Saline

618

280

898

953
Sangamon

385

201

586

726
Schuyler

901

392

1293

1416
Scott

264

120

384

448
Shelby

782

303

1085

1161
Stark

136

58

194

226
St. Clair

480

181

661

755
Stephenson

597

256

853

826
Tazewell

351

164

515

555
Union

1060

497

1557

1952
Vermilion

392

189

581

649
Wabash

131

78

209

250
Warren

382

176

558

604
Washington

672

276

948

1001
Wayne

1035

539

1574

1608
White

547

284

831

852
Whiteside

390

184

574

729
Will

168

76

244

321
Williamson

1060

621

1681

1955
Winnebago

217

107

324

382
Woodford

417

177

594

699
Totals

54452

24977

79429

86847

 

Dale Bowman