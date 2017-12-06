As expected, or at least I did, nice weather appears to have helped Illinois’ deer hunters during the second firearm deer season. Harvest for the two firearm seasons finished 462 deer ahead of two firearm seasons in 2016.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Illinois Firearm Season Preliminary Harvest Totals 80,021 Deer

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Hunters harvested a preliminary total of 80,021 deer during the seven-day Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded on Sunday, Dec. 3. The 2017 preliminary harvest total compares to the final total of 79,559 deer harvested during the firearm season in 2016.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the firearm season on Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 was 28,656, compared with 24,977 during the second season in 2016.  The preliminary harvest for the first segment of firearm season on Nov. 17-19 was 51,365 deer.

Deer hunting opportunities remain available in Illinois during the remainder of the 2017-18 season:

• The Illinois Muzzleloader-only Season is this weekend, Dec. 8-10.
• The Late-Winter Antlerless-Only Season and CWD Deer Season first segments (in designated counties only) will be Dec. 28-31.
• The second segments of the Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (in designated counties only) will be Jan. 12-14, 2018.
• Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 14, 2018.

Details on the Late-Winter and CWD seasons are available on the IDNR website at: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Documents/LateWinterDeerCWDHuntingPermitInformation2017-2018.pdf

A map showing the counties open to the Late-Winter and CWD seasons can be found at:  https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/conservation/wildlife/Documents/IllinoisLateWinterDeerSeasonsMap2017_2018.pdf

For more deer hunting information, visit: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

A table of preliminary Firearm Deer Season harvest totals for 2017 by county, and comparable totals for 2016, is below.

County

2017 1st Season

2017 2nd Season

2017 Total

2016 Total
ADAMS

1408

771

2179

2362
ALEXANDER

291

197

488

424
BOND

441

217

658

579
BOONE

82

47

129

121
BROWN

663

355

1018

967
BUREAU

632

373

1005

1001
CALHOUN

505

308

813

793
CARROLL

425

260

685

750
CASS

429

223

652

684
CHAMPAIGN

133

66

199

227
CHRISTIAN

360

191

551

608
CLARK

775

370

1145

998
CLAY

760

352

1112

1091
CLINTON

495

199

694

627
COLES

382

210

592

550
CRAWFORD

673

343

1016

949
CUMBERLAND

478

297

775

708
DEKALB

67

40

107

139
DEWITT

180

136

316

356
DOUGLAS

96

36

132

138
EDGAR

365

197

562

566
EDWARDS

273

142

415

412
EFFINGHAM

580

292

872

807
FAYETTE

1008

536

1544

1501
FORD

64

48

112

124
FRANKLIN

854

496

1350

1297
FULTON

1270

727

1997

2013
GALLATIN

282

166

448

470
GREENE

641

418

1059

1055
GRUNDY

157

124

281

296
HAMILTON

779

396

1175

1167
HANCOCK

1082

737

1819

1639
HARDIN

646

317

963

890
HENDERSON

319

175

494

522
HENRY

356

178

534

592
IROQUOIS

297

220

517

518
JACKSON

1487

816

2303

2247
JASPER

663

321

984

973
JEFFERSON

1328

755

2083

1878
JERSEY

410

231

641

674
JODAVIESS

1155

704

1859

1859
JOHNSON

1091

496

1587

1640
KANE

19

10

29

29
KANKAKEE

118

75

193

186
KENDALL

52

30

82

98
KNOX

697

448

1145

1200
LAKE

3

0

3

4
LASALLE

431

260

691

745
LAWRENCE

394

219

613

584
LEE

328

212

540

510
LIVINGSTON

246

133

379

400
LOGAN

206

119

325

357
MACON

150

89

239

251
MACOUPIN

945

541

1486

1404
MADISON

493

240

733

621
MARION

1081

489

1570

1452
MARSHALL

424

177

601

553
MASON

231

148

379

439
MASSAC

282

242

524

587
MCDONOUGH

525

305

830

849
MCHENRY

151

149

300

266
MCLEAN

324

167

491

516
MENARD

226

141

367

368
MERCER

518

315

833

866
MONROE

661

280

941

923
MONTGOMERY

509

281

790

775
MORGAN

452

262

714

774
MOULTRIE

138

65

203

201
OGLE

443

367

810

793
PEORIA

524

339

863

971
PERRY

815

458

1273

1210
PIATT

69

32

101

111
PIKE

1187

803

1990

2131
POPE

1092

410

1502

1432
PULASKI

221

119

340

414
PUTNAM

232

110

342

335
RANDOLPH

1603

802

2405

2290
RICHLAND

481

251

732

725
ROCKISLAND

455

264

719

784
SALINE

618

355

973

904
SANGAMON

391

237

628

589
SCHUYLER

871

441

1312

1293
SCOTT

196

119

315

385
SHELBY

733

336

1069

1087
STARK

135

64

199

194
STCLAIR

477

211

688

662
STEPHENSON

417

295

712

843
TAZEWELL

333

179

512

519
UNION

977

553

1530

1573
VERMILION

330

214

544

582
WABASH

123

82

205

209
WARREN

328

220

548

562
WASHINGTON

695

325

1020

949
WAYNE

977

567

1544

1576
WHITE

497

247

744

831
WHITESIDE

393

221

614

576
WILL

153

85

238

233
WILLIAMSON

1048

727

1775

1684
WINNEBAGO

161

143

304

346
WOODFORD

404

200

604

596
TOTAL

51365

28656

80021

79559

 

 