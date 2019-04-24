Our Pledge To You

04/25/2019, 12:00am

Fire’s unbeaten streak ends at four

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Valentin Castellanos scored in the ninth minute, and his goal stood up the rest of the game as New York City FC blanked the Fire 1-0 on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

New York City (2-1-5) won its second consecutive game after opening the season with a six-game winless streak. The Fire (2-3-3) had its four-game unbeaten stretch come to an end.

Heber dribbled the ball along the left sideline and sent a cross in front of the goal for a sliding finish by Castellanos. Heber made his first MLS start last week and had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory against D.C. United.

Fire goalie David Ousted deflected a breakaway shot by Maximiliano Moralez off the crossbar in the 58th minute, then denied his penalty kick in stoppage time.

Fire coach Veljko Paunovic was ejected in the 79th minute.

