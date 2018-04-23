First-and-10: If Bears want a playmaker at 8, defense likely the only way to go

The best guard in decades helps Mitch Trubisky, but so does an elite defense.

With their franchise quarterback in tow and no wide receiver worthy of the No. 8 pick, the Bears’ best chance for a difference maker in Thursday’s NFL draft likely will be on defense. Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith in particular seem like the best candidates to fortify a Bears defense that finished 10th in yards and ninth in points last season but still is in dire need of the bite that makes a defense special.

Smith is the apparent safe pick — a prototypical Kuechly-like middle linebacker in today’s game who can tackle, cover, close and blitz and and seems to have the “it” factor — something this team desperately needs on the field and in the locker room.

But Pace shouldn’t be afraid to take a big ol’ Javy Baez swing for the fences with the 19-year-old Edmunds if that’s his guy. The 6-4, 258-pound junior — with his size, closing speed and 83-inch wingspan — has the makings of a versatile every-down linebacker with elite pass-rushing ability.

Bears shouldn't be afraid to draft Virginia Tech defender Tremaine Edmunds. | Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP

Smith is more likely to be an immediate factor, but if Pace is set on improving the pass rush, this is the time to take a roll of the dice. Edmunds would be joining a top-10 defense that returns 11 starters — most of whom will be in their third year of Fangio’s system.

When outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was drafted ninth overall in 2016, he joined a rebuilding defense that was 14th in yards and 20th in scoring and had seven new starters — and Floyd still had seven sacks and a touchdown in 12 games as a rookie.

Compared to Floyd, Edmunds would have the wind at his back in a defense where he is surrounded by established starters who won’t themselves be burdened by learning the same offense he is.

Despite six, three and five regular-season victories in his first three seasons as the Bears’ general manager, Pace doesn’t need to choke up and protect the plate. On the contrary, the draft has been Pace’s best suit as an NFL GM and he’s arguably shown progress each year — from Kevin White-Eddie Goldman-Adrian Amos (2015) to Leonard Floyd-Jordan Howard-Cody Whitehair (2016) to Mitch Trubisky-Eddie Jackson-Tarik Cohen (2017). He didn’t get to this point by playing it safe.

With three years of draft preparation to lean on, Pace and the Bears personnel/scouting staff should be better prepared than ever to strike gold in the 2018 draft. He’s made his mistakes. He’s got his coach. He’s got his quarterback. And he’s still got Vic Fangio. This is the moment Ryan Pace has been waiting for.

2. Nelson, Edmunds and Smith — in that order — are the most popular Bears picks at No. 8 according to a perusal of various mock drafts. But Pace outfoxed almost everybody last year when he traded up from No. 3 to No. 2 to take Trubisky.

In fact, according to a review of more than 100 mock drafts by SB Nation, only three mock drafts had the Bears taking Trubisky — Dane Brugler of CBS Sports, Andrew Gribble of ClevelandBrowns.com and Adam Stites of SB Nation. The most popular picks were LSU safety Jamal Adams, Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas, Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen, Ohio State safety Malik Hooker and Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson.

3. The best player available vs. the need for a pass rusher could be a particularly intriguing dilemma for Pace if Nelson — expected to be a plug-and-play Pro Bowl-caliber player — is on the board.

Nelson also fills a need with Josh Sitton having been released, but the pick is hardly a no-brainer at No. 8. You can find good-enough guards elsewhere, but elite pass rushers are tougher to find. The Eagles’ starting guards in the Super Bowl were drafted in the second and third round. Three of their most effective pass rushers were drafted in the first round — Chris Long (second overall), Fletcher Cox (12th) and Brandon Graham (13th).

That’s not cherry-picking, either. Of the 40 starting guards in the Super Bowl over the last 10 years, only four were drafted in the first round. Twenty were drafted in the fourth round or later, including nine undrafted free agents. The average drafted guard in that span was taken 104th overall — generally an early fourth-round pick.

4. Pace will meet with the Chicago media on Tuesday at Halas Hall for a pre-draft press conference. It’s always been an awkward affair because the last thing a GM wants to do is tip his hand.

Then again, it’s an opportunity to disseminate misinformation as well. In 1975, every paper in town had the Bears zeroing in on Texas A&I running back Don Hardeman after a pre-draft interview with general manager Jim Finks. The Bears took Jackson State running back Walter Payton — and the rest is history — and later admitted they were so set on Payton they would have taken him No. 1 overall if they had that pick.

5. Leonard Floyd’s durability is another reason to address pass rush early in this draft. Floyd could blossom into a double-digit sack at any moment, but he’s got to stay on the field. He played 10 games as a rookie and 12 games last season.

The sprained knee he suffered against the Lions didn’t seem like a devastating injury, but five months later Floyd still wasn’t able to participate in the Bears’ mini-camp last week.

“I don’t know exactly where he’s at [physically],” Nagy said, but added, “I’m not concerned about him and I feel good about his situation.”

6. If the Bears can’t replace Cam Meredith with a second-round draft pick (or a third-rounder if they get one), they hired the wrong coach and drafted the wrong quarterback. One player to keep an eye on at No. 39 overall: Memphis’ 5-11, 200-pound Anthony Miller, who doesn’t have impressive speed or size, but is a noted route runner with a knack for getting open early — a likely big key to success in the Nagy offense. The mark on his prospectus doesn’t figure to scare away the Bears — Miller suffered a broken foot in his final college game and did not participate in the Senior Bowl or work out at the scouting combine.

7. The most telling note to come out of the release of the Bears’ 2018 schedule came from ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson, who noted that the Bears were picked to lose every game next season in game-by-game predictions of ESPN reporters covering the teams that play the Bears — 0-16.

After consecutive seasons of six, three and five victories under John Fox, the Bears look like a win on everybody’s schedule. Last year in the same ESPN poll, almost everybody thought they would beat the Rams (3-13) and they went 11-5.

8. The Bears play the Packers, Seahawks and Cardinals in their first three games in Nagy’s first season — just as they did in John Fox’s first season in 2015. The Bears lost all three in 2015. But that open doesn’t look quite as daunting as it did then.

On the other hand, the closing month with the Rams, Packers, 49ers and Vikings is considered a tough finish, which shows you how quickly things can change when you have a quarterback. The 49ers had lost 24 of 26 games before Jimmy Garoppolo went 5-0 as the starting quarterback and now the 49ers are feared as a contender. The Rams lost 11 of their last 12 — including seven straight with Jared Goff at quarterback — before turning it around with Goff last season.

9. Tyre Brady Watch: The 6-3, 208-pound junior at Marshall, who transfer from Miami (Fla.), could have parlayed a big bowl game performance — six receptions for 165 yards and a 76-yard touchdown vs. Colorado State — into an NFL career. But he decided to forego the draft this year, even though his quarterback, junior Chase Litton, declared for the draft.

“I still have things I want to work on with my game and I really didn’t like how things ended last year, as far as our team,” Brady told the Herald-Dispatch of Huntington, W. Va. “I feel like we have a great team coming back and I want to help lead my team to a championship.”

Brady had 62 receptions for 942 yards (15.2 avg.) and eight touchdowns in 10 games last season.

10. Bear-ometer: 7-8-1. at Packers (L); vs. Seahawks (L); at Cardinals (W); vs. Buccaneers (W); at Dolphins (W); vs. Patriots (L); vs. Jets (W); at Bills (T); vs. Lions (W); vs. Vikings (L); at Lions (L); at Giants (W); vs. Rams (L); vs. Packers (W); at 49ers (L); at Vikings (L).