First-and-10: Time for NFL to simplify the catch/no-catch rule

Even after having surgery to save his left leg, Zach Miller still wanted his touchdown back.

“He was arguing about the catch/no-catch,” said Bears coach John Fox, relating a phone conversation he had with Miller on Monday.

Almost no matter how dire your situation might be, the “catch/no-catch” rule in the NFL always seems like the hot topic, because the the league just can’t seem to get it right. Regardless of how clearly the NFL tries to define it, the league still gets it wrong. In the context of a football game, Miller absolutely made the reception from quarterback Mitch Trubisky for a 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Bears’ 20-12 loss to the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans.

League officials in New York ruled that Miller did not complete the process of the catch because at some point the ball touched the ground. Replays shown at the Superdome didn’t indicate that. And if they did, there certainly wasn’t irrefutable evidence to overturn the touchdown call. Yet another play where the “process of the catch” caused more confusion than resolution.

Bears tight end Zach Miller (86) hauls in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Trubisky against the Saints on Sunday. Miller dislocated his left knee on the play — and the touchdown was overturned upon video review. (Butch Dill/AP)

Is there a better way? The NFL can save itself a lot of trouble — and not infringe on the spirit of the game — by simplifying the rule instead of complicating it. If you can score a touchdown without ever stepping foot in the end zone — by merely touching the pylon, or breaking the plane — it seems like there’s room to simplify the catch rule. If a player has possession of the ball with two feet down, that’s a catch. If the ground can’t cause a fumble, it shouldn’t be able to turn a completed pass into an incompletion.

That doesn’t cheapen a completed pass. It still requires the receiver to have possession of the ball with two feet on the ground. All that would do is give the game more scoring and less aggravation.

2. Concern for Zach Miller’s traumatic injury and the frightening aftermath of it — he faced the possibility of amputation without emergency vascular surgery — dominated the day at Halas Hall as it should have. That’s a devastating injury for any player on any team, but Miller in particular is a beloved by teammates, coaches, fans, team personnel and reporters. There’s not a more universally admired person at Halas Hall. He won the Brian Piccolo Award in 2015 and was an annual finalist for the media “Good Guy” award.

“He’s a great dude, man; a great all-around guy,” tight end Dion Sims said. “He motivates guys. He’s there. He knows his stuff. He’s a true vet. He really carried us in that [tight ends] room and carried us on the field as well.”

3. Next man up? Tight end Daniel Brown played on offense for the first time this season after Miller’s injury and had one receptions for nine yards in 16 offensive snaps. Brown started three games for the Bears last season and had 16 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Titans.

4. With all due respect to Brown, with Miller out the attention now will turn to rookie Adam Shaheen, the 6-6, 270-pound rookie from Ashland who was drafted 45th overall to develop into a big-play offensive weapon, but has one catch — a two-yard touchdown in the Bears’ 23-17 overtime victory against the Steelers in Week 3.

Shaheen has played 104 of the Bears’ 510 offensive snaps (20.4 percent), but 57-of-185 (30.8 percent) in the past three games. Mitch Trubisky looked for him on a downfield route on the first offensive play against the Saints, but Shaheen could not separate from cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Trubisky kept the ball for a four-yard gain.

“Time will tell,” Fox said when asked if Miller’s absence will give Shaheen a chance to blossom. “He’s definitely got the ability and the football intelligence to do it. Whether [the recent increase in play-time] relates to the production I can’t speak to off the top of my head. But the game’s slowing down for him.”

5. The Bears still seem to be figuring out just how to use their new toy. After throwing seven passes against the Panthers last week, Trubisky threw 32 against the Saints — an acceptable number because the Bears trailed most of the way. But one sequence was baffling: on third-and-one at the Bears 30 with 2:00 left and the Bears trailing 17-12, the Bears had Trubisky in the shotgun on back-to-back plays with two incompletions on poorly executed plays ending the drive.

One factor to consider: the distance for a first down was closer to two yards than one — and the Bears were 4-for-4 converting third-downs on pass plays coming into the game.

The bottom line: Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains is learning on the fly as well this season. He has a lot to prove in the second half as well.

6. The Bears are 3-5 at the break, but with the arrow definitely pointing up. They’ve only played one poor game — a 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers at Tampa in Week 2. In fact, the Buccaneers (2-6) are the only team the Bears have played that has a losing record. The Bears’ eight opponents are a combined 36-25 (.590).

7. The Bears had nine more running plays for no gain or negative yards against the Saints — and have an NFL-high 55 for the season. Tarik Cohen had four carries for two yards — minus-1, five, minus-3 and a one-yard touchdown. Of Cohen’s 54 carries this season, 17 have been for no gain or negative yards (31.5 percent).

8. Tyree Brady Watch: The 6-3, 208-pound Marshall junior had nine receptions for 101 yards and an eight-yard touchdown in the Thundering Herd’s 41-30 loss to Florida International. Brady has 47 receptions for 694 yards (14.8 avg.) and seven touchdowns this season.

9. Ex-Bears Player of the Week: Josh McCown is getting better with age. The 38-year-old veteran completed 26-of-33 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions for a 119.3 rating in a 25-20 loss to the defending NFC champion Falcons on Sunday.

10. Bear-ometer: 7-9 — vs. Packers (W); vs. Lions (W); at Eagles (L); vs. 49ers (W); at Bengals (L); at Lions (L); vs. Browns (W); at Vikings (L).

