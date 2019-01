A first for a first-timer ice fishing the first time: Fish of the Week

Brittany Sullivan with a bluegill from her first time fishing. Provided

Well, Brittany Sullivan of Midlothian pulled off a first in the years of FOTW.

“This was not just her first time ice fishing but it was her first time ever going fishing and she did great and she caught five bluegills,” her friend Johnny James emailed.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).