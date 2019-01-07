Not sure if it will help mask the gut-wrenching pain of that Bears loss Sunday night, but show season opens this week around Chicago outdoors.
The first week comes with a variety of options, led by the longest-running show of all, the Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show at McCormick Place Wednesday through Sunday.
For a master list of shows, swap meets, classes, etc., this winter, click here.
Here are the shows this week:
The Chicago Boat, RV and Sail Show opens Wednesday at McCormick Place South. I will have more in Wednesday’s column. Click here for details.
The All-Canada Show opens Thursday at Pheasant Run in St. Charles. Click here for details.
The Lake Home & Cabin Show opens Friday at Schaumburg Convention Center. Click here for details.
The Chicago Travel & Adventure Show is Saturday and Sunday at Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Click here for details.