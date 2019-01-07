First week of show season around Chicago outdoors: Comes with lots of options

The Chicago Boat, RV and Sail Show, (file photo from 2018) opens Wednesday at McCormick Place and starts the winter show season around Chicago outdoors. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Not sure if it will help mask the gut-wrenching pain of that Bears loss Sunday night, but show season opens this week around Chicago outdoors.

The first week comes with a variety of options, led by the longest-running show of all, the Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show at McCormick Place Wednesday through Sunday.

For a master list of shows, swap meets, classes, etc., this winter, click here.

Here are the shows this week:

The Chicago Boat, RV and Sail Show opens Wednesday at McCormick Place South. I will have more in Wednesday’s column. Click here for details.

The All-Canada Show opens Thursday at Pheasant Run in St. Charles. Click here for details.

The Lake Home & Cabin Show opens Friday at Schaumburg Convention Center. Click here for details.

The Chicago Travel & Adventure Show is Saturday and Sunday at Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Click here for details.