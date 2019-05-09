Fishing counselors needed for Chicago Park District: The basic information

File photo of Joseph Nowak as a very young man with a goby at a Chicago Park District program. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Carl Vizzone texted this morning that he still needs some fishing counselors and the position has been reposted on the Chicago Park District web site until May 21.

Click here for the posting.

Several spots are available. You must be a Chicago resident. I would particularly advise college kids back for the summer apply.

Speaking of college, I suspect that Joseph Nowak, the young man in the photo above, is probably of college age by now. The file photo is from 10 years ago.