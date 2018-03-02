Walking out in the dark Thursday at Braidwood Lake, north winds gusting past 30 mph rolling hard rain and dense fog over the south bank, I thought how right fisheries biologist Rob Miller was when he said, “It is as destination point in March.’’

How else do you explain dozens of shore fishermen fishing in the dark, despite the savage weather bad enough to close the launch to boaters on the hot side of Braidwood.

The Braidwood opener has become a destination again. A decade ago, the cooling lake in the southwest corner of Will County hit bottom as a fishery, then slowly came back.

It’s not the glory years of a couple decades ago when thousands descended on opening day and entrepreneurial landowners rented field parking.

But Braidwood comes back, especially for largemouth bass and, with recent stockings, for blue catfish.

Every other year, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources surveys fish populations. The one last fall had Miller saying, “We did really well on largemouth bass, really pretty remarkable, especially with the amount of tournament fishing.’’

That survey produced the most largemouth ever collected in an IDNR survey. Largemouth under 8 inches accounted for 44.4 percent of the total, those 8 inches and larger reached record-setting numbers and were twice the long-term average.

The experimental stocking of blues, which began in 2003, was almost immediately a hit. The last couple years, Miller has not stocked them. But blues are doing just fine and are another fish that makes Braidwood a destination and should again this year.

Last year’s survey had blues from 11 to 36.6 inches, the big one weighing 26 1/2 pounds. Fishermen have caught blues heavier than that and should again this year.

I did not see anyone land a blue Thursday, but then I had the sense to concede after a couple hours with my all-weather goose-hunting camo so heavy with water I felt like I was carrying William Perry around on my back.

As I walked back, I saw a guy who had caught and released a hybrid striped bass of 16 or 17 inches. That was kind of surprising. Miller said they only sampled a couple last fall.

Stocking of hybrids began in 2011 and ran through 2016 (except for 2013). The success of that fishery has been variable. Miller said Exelon may stock some hybrids again this year from the Quad Cities hatchery.

Part of the question on what to stock has to do with a drop in numbers and aging of gizzard shad. But the threadfin shad, first stocked in 2002, are doing quite well.

Bluegill, once a fishery good enough I took my kids to Braidwood, have not been the same recently. In the fall survey, numbers were down and the average size was 5.3 inches with bluegill longer than 7 inches uncommon.

I am used to seeing lots of “fiddler” channel catfish, those 10-inch or so catfish, caught, but every catfish I saw caught early Thursday was eater-sized. But then the average size in the survey was 13 inches.

Overall, Miller said, “Compass points up.’’

Braidwood is open daily 6 a.m. to sunset. There are no new regulations this year. Jon’s Bait & Tackle Shop–(815) 237-2822—is a couple miles south.