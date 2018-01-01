Five things we heard from Bears players during locker clean-out day

The John Fox era officially ended Monday. As players cleaned out their lockers, here are five things we heard and learned at Halas Hall:

1. John Fox’s firing was met with sadness

News of Fox’s firing circulated on social media before the team met in its entirety. But Fox did address the players when everyone was gathered.

“It was difficult.” — nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox hugs cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) ORG XMIT: MNCN1

“Everybody was sad.” — outside linebacker Leonard Floyd.

“It’s just sad news.” — outside linebacker Lamarr Houston.

“A lot of guys were emotional.” — outside linebacker Sam Acho

The mood still wasn’t the same as when Lovie Smith was fired after the 2012 season. In that case, a shaken Devin Hester held back tears when speaking to the media.

But it was apparent that some players were close with Fox. Many posted messages on social media.

“Coach Fox is a great man,” Floyd said. “I love him to death. He gave me the opportunity to come play here by drafting me. I wish nothing but the best for him.”

What was Fox’s final message?

“He was just saying it’s part of this [business],” Houston said. “He’s expecting us all to do big things, here or somewhere else.”

2. Cornerback Kyle Fuller sounded excited to test free agency

The Bears rightfully didn’t pick up Fuller’s fifth-year option after he missed all of last season following routine arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

But after a successful 2017 season at an individual level, Fuller is looking at big payday this offseason. The Bears’ first-round pick in 2014, Fuller had two interceptions and 22 pass breakups this season.

Time will tell if the franchise tag is an option for him. It could cost the Bears as much as $15 million.

“I can definitely see myself back here,” Fuller said. “I was drafted here. I like it here. But it’s my first time ever in free agency. I have to talk to my agents, my family and just see how that stuff works out. We’ll see. I understand it’s a business. So I’ll be looking forward to whatever it brings.”

3. Receiver Cam Meredith plans on working out with quarterback Mitch Trubisky

Meredith is four months into his rehab following surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He was injured Aug. 27 in the preseason against the Titans.

“I’m doing a little bit of running, getting my weight back, getting my strength back in my legs,” Meredith said. “Right now, it’s about strength work, and it’s all pretty much on schedule, and I’m excited about that.”

Meredith is planning to be ready by training camp, but first he needs a new contract. He’s a restricted free agent, though, the Bears should retain following his breakout season in 2016. He was the team’s No. 1 receiver before his injury.

Meredith said he talked to Trubisky about getting together as much as possible in the offseason.

“Try and make up for the lost time,” Meredith said. “I’m excited to just to get in rhythm with him, come practice time. He’s got a whole year under his belt. He’s not a rookie anymore. I know he knows what he can do, and we’re excited about that part, too.”

4. The Bears’ young players are optimistic about their future

There will be lot of changes to the Bears’ roster in the offseason. Many veterans, including quarterback Mike Glennon, safety Quintin Demps, guard Josh Sitton, receiver Markus Wheaton and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and Willie Young, could be released.

But the players believe a young core has been established, particularly on defense with Floyd, Goldman, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and safeties Eddie Jackson and Adrian Amos. They all played roles in the Bears having a top-10 defense this season.

“We’re headed in a good direction,” Floyd said. “We’ve got a young team. We’re going to keep building, keep working hard and just keep trying to win games, taking it one game at a time.”

5. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has a lot fans in the Bears’ locker room

Every defensive player who spoke to the media said they would like to play for Fangio again. He’s not under contract, so the Bears can’t protect him, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the team pushed to keep him.

“Vic is a huge part of why we were pretty good this year on defense,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said. “I feel like he’s a mastermind, one of the smartest DCs, most-detailed DCs I’ve been around. It’s hard to make him smile, but when he smiles you know it’s a good thing. Guys love him. We respect him. If I was here, I’d hope he stays.”