Fixing what ain’t broke: Cubs risk distraction as Addison Russell nears return

SEATTLE – Addison Russell’s apparently imminent return to the Cubs looms like an omnipresent Pacific Northwest cloud cover as the Cubs spend the final two days of Russell’s domestic violence suspension in Seattle without the one-time All-Star.

The Cubs say they haven’t determined whether they’ll activate Russell to the big-league roster Friday when he’s eligible, whether they’ll option him to Class AAA Iowa at that point, or even what position he would play when/if he returns – though his switch from shortstop to second base for Monday’s minor-league start with Iowa suggests an answer to that one.

But barring an unexpected trade in the next few days, this much seems certain: They run the risk of fixing what ain’t broke anymore by dropping Russell and his baggage into the middle of a team that has looked like nothing short of a National League contender since a 1-6 start.

“I don’t think it will really be as big a distraction [for the team] as the stories that will be written about him coming back,” teammate Anthony Rizzo said. “He’s coming to play baseball. We do a really good job here at just keeping it to baseball.

Russell last week in Iowa.

“He’s done everything that’s been asked from him and beyond, from what I’ve heard, to put himself in position to even be coming back into this clubhouse,” Rizzo added, “with how much we value what we do on and off the field here, and in the Cubs’ organization as a whole who we are.”

The Cubs have invited blowback on that self-proclaimed “high character” ethos since trading for Aroldis Chapman in 2016, the year he served a 30-game suspension for domestic violence.

And all the talk and rationalization since November for keeping Russell through his 40-game suspension has done little to slow what has been an even greater level of pushback in this case by a vocal core of anti-Russell Cub fans.

Russell is allowed one more minor-league game after Monday before his suspension is up, and the Cubs have two more days to discuss the next move.

Beyond team-character implications and the next round of public outcry, adding Russell into the middle-infield mix means even more outfield time for Kris Bryant and Ben Zobrist – something Joe Maddon said was anticipated from the start.

It means less time at second base for early-season stud David Bote.

And it also likely means pushing second baseman Daniel Descalso into the corner-outfield mix – where he has played in recent years but has not done much prep work for it yet this year.

How Russell’s return plays out in the clubhouse “is between Addy and his teammates,” team president Theo Epstein said. “I will say that everyone noticed he was working hard on his individual relationships with his teammates this spring.

“There were moments in group settings where he took responsibility as well with his teammates,” Epstein added, declining to go into detail.

If Russell returns to the Cubs when he’s eligible, it will be for the start of the first Cubs-Cardinals series of the year – the rivals currently playing well and jockeying at the top of the division.

He almost certainly will face another bank of microphones for another media conference, as he did during spring training with a cringe-worthy set of prepared answers.

The team’s decision to turn down media interview requests this week in Iowa only heightens the potential for another such spectacle. “This was the media plan laid out by the Chicago Cubs,” an Iowa Cubs spokeswoman said in an email to the Sun-Times when asked if it was Russell’s decision to decline.

Even veteran players in the Cubs’ clubhouse don’t have much experience with cases as sensitive as this involving teammates.

But, said Descalso, “I think the guys we have in here are too professional to let that be a distraction. What goes on outside of this clubhouse is out of our hands.

“We’re not going to allow anything to become a distraction no matter who tries to make it a distraction.”