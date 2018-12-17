Flyers fire Dave Hakstol, which potentially opens door for Joel Quenneville

The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Dave Hakstol on Monday, potentially opening the door for former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville to take over.

The news comes comes less than 24 hours after the South Jersey-based Courier-Post reported that Hakstol’s firing was imminent and that Quenneville was expected to be his successor.

Quenneville denied Sunday that he had accepted a job offer from the Flyers, according to Fox Sports Midwest.

The struggling Flyers, who have lost five of their last six games, named Scott Gordon as their new coach on an interim basis. Gordon was previously the head coach for the Flyers’ AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

OFFICIAL: The #Flyers have relieved Dave Hakstol of his duties as head coach. Scott Gordon will serve as head coach on an interim basis. https://t.co/6ecCm6Wk7X pic.twitter.com/Ie6n5YdunW — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 17, 2018

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher, who replaced Ron Hextall two weeks ago, told TSN that he expects Gordon to be the Flyers’ coach for the rest of the season. He claimed he hasn’t spoke to Quenneville in two years and said that the Flyers haven’t asked the Blackhawks for permission to contact their former coach.

Quenneville, a three-time Stanley Cup champion in Chicago and the second-winningest coach in franchise history, was fired last month when the Hawks were amid a five-game losing streak. He was replaced by 33-year-old Jeremy Colliton. After going 6-6-3 in the first 15 games with Quenneville, the Hawks have gone 4-13-3 under Colliton’s control.