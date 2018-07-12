For 1st time in awhile, Bears’ Kyle Long is starting to feel like himself again

Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long (75) sets to block against the Carolina Panthers defense during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Chicago. | Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

Bears guard Kyle Long might not feel quite 100 percent, but he’s in a better spot now then where he was at the end of the season.

Long has been battling injuries for the last two seasons. And this offseason, he underwent three surgeries. But believe it or not, Long thinks he’s in a “really good” place heading into Bears training camp, which begins on July 21.

“[This offseason has] been challenging,” Long told the Sun-Times. “Like everything in the NFL, it’s been hard. It’s one of those things that you learn a lot about yourself and you know having that understanding and having some perspective is great.

“But feeling where I am now and what I’m getting myself into and I know how to pace myself and I’m excited to get back out there as I said and help my team in anyway I can. And the only way to do that is to be on the field.”

Not only does Long feel like he’s in a better place this year at this time than in the past, he thinks the team is set to have more success — especially under the leadership of coach Matt Nagy.

Long has been nothing short of impressed with Nagy’s knowledge and passion for the game.

“Matt Nagy is really fun to play for,” Long said. “He’s a guy that has played quarterback and coached, so he’s worn a few different hats in the league. He’s someone who understands how to get through to a young team and that’s what we have in Chicago. He understands that and he can really get the attention of the defense and the offense and bring us all together.”

Long also praised second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s development this offseason and believes he’ll be put in a better place to succeed this season.

“My little boy is becoming a man,” Long said. “They’ve taken the training wheels off of Mitch’s little bike. So he going to be able to do some things creatively and get to showcase his skills a little bit more in an open range. We’re excited to see him.”