For opener, it won’t be same without Hawk in White Sox booth

The White Sox will open their season Thursday without a familiar voice.

After calling opening days for the Sox in parts of four decades, iconic broadcaster Ken Harrelson will be home on his couch saying or thinking “Kansas City special” instead of muttering it into a microphone while full-time play-by-play man Jason Benetti and analyst Steve Stone call the game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

It’s not quite time to say “he gone,” though. The Hawk will do about 20 games in his final season in the booth, calling mostly Sunday home games and select others including the home opener against the Tigers next Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

A few Hawk broadcast treats are in store for fans, including possible pairings with A.J. Pierzynski, Paul Konerko and Frank Thomas, the details of which need to be worked out.

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson waves to fans before a game against the San Diego Padres in Chicago, Saturday, May 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

“I think Paulie’s going to do a game, A.J. for sure and I think the Big Hurt,’’ Harrelson said. “The fans will have a good time with that.’’

Harrelson, 76, will not be seen or heard as often but he won’t be forgotten. He is featured on the cover of the Sox media guide.

“A nice gesture,” he said.

“It sort of shocked me. Everybody has asked for them. People still asking for the [Hawk alarm] clocks and the bobble-heads. I don’t have any more.”

Harrelson, who spent a good portion of the winter in Florida, will spend more time this summer with his grandchildren and is planning some travel with his wife, Aris, who will get to enjoy Hawaii for the first time, he said.

Harrelson, who worked mostly road games with Benetti covering most of the home schedule last season, will step away from the booth after this year and serve the Sox as an ambassador through the 2019 season, putting him in the rare company of being in baseball eight decades as a player, general manager and broadcaster.

As always, Harrelson’s glass is half-full on the Sox’ outlook, even in a rebuilding year.

“This is by far the most [young] talent we’ve had since I’ve been here,’’ Harrelson said. “It’s not even close. Between the Cubs and White Sox, we might be looking ahead to the best 10-year period of baseball in our city.”

Note: The Sox will work out at Kauffman Stadium at 1 p.m. Wednesday, play the opener Thursday at 3:15 p.m. and have an off day Friday. The gametime forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 57.