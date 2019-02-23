For openers, White Sox drop pair of split-squad games

GLENDALE, Ariz.

Dodgers 7, White Sox 6

Athletics 6, White Sox 5

The Cactus League opener at Camelback Ranch could not have started worse, although the Dodgers’ six runs in the first came against Donn Roach, who couldn’t finish the first. After that, Carson Fulmer walked a batter and hit another in a two-run second. When top prospect Eloy Jimenez, batting cleanup, finally came up to bat after a lengthy inning and a half, he struck out on three pitches.

Hey, it’s early!

A bunch of Sox prospects would make it close, the Sox scoring two in the ninth on Chris Johnson’s two-run, two-out single.

“We didn’t quit,” manager Rick Renteria said, dusting off a familiar theme.

Moncada at the hot corner

Over in Mesa, Yoan Moncada singled and doubled in his first two plate appearances and played third base for the first time in a Sox uniform, although much to his disappointment, he got no action. In other defensive news, Jimenez manned left field just fine, getting an easy putout and making a clean charge on a single to hold a runner at third. As you might recall, working on defense was a front office stated reason for keeping Jimenez in the minors last year. The Sox played errorless ball in both games.

The first homer of the spring …

… went to none other than D.J. Peterson, a 27-year-old former first-round draft pick with no major league experience signed to a minor league deal in the offseason. Peterson, who started at third base against LA, singled in his other plate appearance. Other good stuff? Catcher Seby Zavala doubled and singled and scored two runs, and relievers Ryan Burr and Thyago Vieira each pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

On deck

Sox at Padres, Sunday, 2:05, Bernando Flores vs. Jacob Nix