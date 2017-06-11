Foreman’s Damari Hendrix returns 14 months after being shot in head

Damari Hendrix was shot in the head while playing basketball at LaFollette Park in September 2016. | Worsom Robinson/For the Sun-Times

Labor Day violence stories are a tragic fact of life in Chicago. For some people it is something to read, lines of text with ages and locations. For other people those names and ages and locations are friends and family that have had their lives taken away or ripped apart.

Damari Hendrix was one of those lines of text on Labor Day weekend in 2016: “16-year-old-boy shot in LaFollete Park. He was shot in the head and went to Mount Sinai in critical condition.”

Doctors told Jorie Hendrix, Damari’s mom, that there was a 99 percent chance he wouldn’t survive the operation they needed to perform on his head.

