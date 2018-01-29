Forget Alshon Jeffery, history says Bears can overhaul WRs quickly for 2018

Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery has returned to the scene of his guarantee.

It was in Minnesota where he guaranteed a Super Bowl win for this season. Of course, Jeffery and the Eagles will face the Patriots Sunday in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Vikings.

Jeffery’s guarantee will be a talking point all week, not just during Monday’s media day. As always, Jeffery will probably smile when asked about it and coyly say that he never mentioned which team that his guarantee was meant for. But he was definitely talking about the Bears when he first said it.

It was part of convoluted exchange with the media – one that became typical of his time later with the Bears – in the visiting locker room of U.S. Bank Stadium after a 38-10 loss to the Vikings on Jan. 1, 2017, which concluded an awful 2016 season.

Alshon Jeffery celebrates after scoring on a 53-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the Vikings on Sunday in Philadelphia.

| Al Bello/Getty Images

Here was the question that elicited Jeffery’s now-famous guarantee: “Do you think this team [the Bears] has enough if you were here next year to be a contender?”

“I guarantee we will win the Super Bowl next year,” Jeffery replied … and then he continued. “We have a lot of injuries. I don’t think another team in the league had as much injuries as us.”

Again, “we” and “us” would be the Bears. A day later at Halas Hall, Jeffery stood by his Super Bowl prediction.

“Damn right,” he said on Jan. 2, 2017.

Jeffery then promised that the Bears would be a different team in the 2017, and he was right. He wouldn’t be part of it. He didn’t want to be, and the Bears knew it. He left in free agency for an incentive-laden, one-year deal with the Eagles.

At this point, though, Jeffery’s place in the Super Bowl shouldn’t be an example of what was lost for the Bears, but what they could be in the future. He’s an example that says the receiver position can be quickly overhauled.

The Eagles signed Jeffery and Torrey Smith in March, traded Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick to the Bills for cornerback Ronald Darby in August and counted on the emergence of two draft picks, Nelson Agholor (first round, 2015) and tight end Zach Ertz (second round, 2013).

The Patriots also are an example of how the receiver position can be transformed. They acquired Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick from the Saints for first- and third-round selections in March. In September, Patriots sent third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Colts for Phillip Dorsett not long after losing Julian Edelman to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

All of the above takes an aggressive approach, but one that typically exists among teams with a quarterback in place. The Bears now have Mitch Trubisky. When Jeffery left for the Eagles, general manager Ryan Pace’s pursuit of Trubisky still was a secret.

The Eagles made their changes at receiver ahead of quarterback Carson Wentz’s second season. The Rams did the same for quarterback Jared Goff, signing Robert Woods in March, drafting Cooper Kupp in April and then acquiring receiver Sammy Watkins from the Bills in August.

As for Jeffery, he didn’t put up No. 1 receiver numbers during the regular season – 57 catches, 789 yards and nine touchdowns – but he finally got the long-term deal that eluded him during free agency. He signed a four-year, $52 million extension with the Eagles in December.

Injuries at receiver, meanwhile, only exacerbated Jeffery’s departure for the Bears this season.

Free-agent addition Kendall Wright led the Bears with 59 catches for 614 yards, but he began the offseason program as the No. 4 option behind Cam Meredith (torn anterior cruciate ligament), Kevin White (broken shoulder blade) and Markus Wheaton (appendectomy, broken pinkie finger, torn groin muscle).

Pace is under pressure to deliver something better for 2018, but the Eagles and Rams are proof that a successful overhaul at receiver can be accomplished in one offseason.

Just ask Jeffery. He might guarantee it.