Former All-Star Avisail Garcia returns to White Sox, has first hit in two months

Nearly nine weeks after injuring his right hamstring while running to first base, Avisail Garcia returned to the White Sox lineup. The right fielder started Friday’s 11-2 defeat in the opening game of a doubleheader against the Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Leury Garcia, who’d been on the disabled list since May 24 with a sprained left knee, started the game in left field. Both players came off rehab assignments at Class AAA Charlotte.

Avisail Garcia, a 2017 All-Star who turned 27 last week, hit .360 with three homers and three doubles in seven games with Charlotte after a slow start to the big-league season and a longer-than-expected DL stint.

“I have no pain in my body right now,” he said. “I feel great, great and focused and trying to compete every single day.”

Avisail Garcia made his long-awaited return to the White Sox lineup Friday. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)

After starting the season 5-14 with Garcia, the Sox went 19-35 without him. Garcia said he watched all the games and kept in regular contact with first baseman Jose Abreu, but it wasn’t the same as being inside the white lines with his teammates.

“It’s hard,” he said. “I don’t like to get hurt, and I like to play every single day. I like to compete. I like to help my team. But it’s hard. I’ve just got to try to stay healthy and try to do my best every day.”

Garcia led off the sixth inning with his first hit since April, an infield single off A’s starter Sean Manaea. Leury Garcia singled in each of his first two at-bats.

“I’m excited and happy because Avi is back,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “To have the opportunity to speak with him about offense, about hitting, it’s good. And he’s a guy who makes us better as a team.”

Neither Garcia was expected to start the second game of the doubleheader, though manager Rick Renteria said both players will move into the weekend with no restrictions in regard to playing time.

To make room for both Garcias, the Sox designated outfielder Trayce Thompson for assignment and optioned infielder Jose Rondon to Charlotte.