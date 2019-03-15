Former Bears 1st-rounder Kevin White signs 1-year deal with Cardinals

Kevin White, the Bears’ oft-injured former No. 7 overall pick, is starting over in the desert.

He signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Friday, ending a disappointing four-year tenure with the Bears. He played nine games last year, and was a frequent healthy scratch despite being healthy for the first full season in his career. He caught four passes for 92 yards. In his career, the West Virginia alum caught 25 passes for 285 yards and no scores.

Friday, White thanked the Bears on Instagram.

“Thank you, Ryan Pace, and the Bears organization for changing my life forever, and for that I will forever be thankful!” he wrote. “It didn’t turn out how we wanted but it taught me more lessons than success could have ever did. To the fans, I wasn’t able to show you barely anything in Chicago but stay tuned!”