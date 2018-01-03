Former Bears coach Dowell Loggains lands with Dolphins as coordinator

For all his struggles as the Bears’ offensive coordinator through two seasons — some not of his own making — it sure didn’t take Dowell Loggains long to find his next job.

Three days, to be exact.

Loggains will be the Dolphins’ next offensive coordinator — with an asterisk. Head coach Adam Gase calls the plays.

It marks a Bears reunion — Gase ran the Bears’ offense in 2015 while Loggains was the quarterbacks coach. Jay Cutler, who had perhaps the best season of his career that year, doesn’t figure to make it a trio; Gase said Wednesday that Ryan Tannehill, who missed last season after having surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, would be his starter in 2018. Cutler, who Gase coaxed out of retirement after Tannehill’s injury, doesn’t figure to return if he’s the backup.

Dowell Loggains was the Bears' offensive coordinator for the last two seasons. (AP)

The Bears’ offense gained little traction in Loggains’ two years in charge, complicated by the fact injuries forced him to use three different quarterbacks — Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley and Cutler — in 2016.

The Bears parted with all three last offseason, signing Mike Glennon and drafting Mitch Trubisky No. 2 overall. Glennon lasted four games before turnovers and inaccuracy forced a change. Trubisky’s 12 starts this season were double that of 2015’s leader, Barkley.

Even as coach John Fox’s firing loomed last week, Loggains said he wanted to keep working wth Trubisky.

“I think the guy has a chance to be a special player,” he said. “Any time you get to be around one of these special quarterbacks, you hope you can stay as long as you can.”