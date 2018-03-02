Former Bears coach John Fox on his firing, QB Mitch Trubisky, a TV job and more

INDIANAPOLIS — Insisting he left the Bears stronger than he found them, John Fox said Friday they’re a half-dozen moves from getting where they want to be.

“I think it’s better off than when I got there,” the former head coach said Friday, walking from the convention center to his hotel at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Did it get to where I would have liked it to have been? No. That’s frustrating.

“But I think we made headway. With about six or seven good personnel decisions, I think that’s kinda where they are.”

The key, he said, will be to surround quarterback Mitch Trubisky with talent — receivers and, for depth, offensive line pieces.

“I really expect him to have a bright, bright future,” Fox said. “He can’t do it by himself. No quarterback can.”

Fox was fired Jan. 1 after his third losing season is as many years. He hinted that playing and developing Trubisky, whom general manager Ryan Pace drafted No. 2 overall last April, gave the coach little room for error in a season where his job security hinged on wins and losses.

“There was a guy in Philadelphia that said it best — ‘Coach, the (Eagles coaches) here came in and they took Carson Wentz in their first year; You guys took Mitch Trubisky in your third year,’” Fox said. “I think that kinda defines it.”

He demurred when asked if he should have been assured more time, given that Pace drafted a quarterback before that fateful third season.

“I just try to control the controllables,” he said.

Fox mostly remained out of the public eye this offseason. He refused questions about his future minutes after the Bears’ season-ending loss to the Vikings.

Attending his 29th combine Friday, Fox spoke alongside Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer as part of a league-sponsored round table discussion. There, he said he took pride in the Bears’ defense — “We put a lot of work into that over three years,” he said — and was disappointed he couldn’t win more games. He told a Bears fan that the team is closer to success than some think.

“Obviously it’s a bitter pill to not be able to be part of that team you invested three years in, but that’s the way this league goes,” he said during the roundtable. “I get it. You take responsibility — 6-10, 3-13 and 5-11, sometimes that’s not going to work out for you. I get that.”

Fox, who turned 63 last month, said he doesn’t miss the 6 a.m. wake-up calls, but he isn’t ready to retire from football, either.

“I gotta do something,” he said.

He’s had discussions about working as a television analyst this upcoming season —ironic, given his insistence upon vague answers in press conferences. Ironically, former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, who sparred with reporters, agreed to a similar television job during his brief retirement last year.

Fox said, too, that he remains interested in becoming a front-office executive. With the exception of a one-year stint as the Rams’ personnel consultant in 1996, he’s coached in the NFL every season since 1989, when he started his pro career as the Steelers’ defensive backs coach. He spent the last 16 seasons as the head coach of the Panthers, Broncos and then the Bears, who are paying him about $4 million, the price for the final season of his four-year contract, this year.

Fox wouldn’t close the door to working with a team this upcoming season.

“It depends kinda on what shakes out,” Fox said.

He then smiled.

“I’m being paid pretty good to do nothing,” he said.

