Former Bears first-round pick John Thierry dies at 46

John Thierry, whom the Bears drafted No. 11 overall in the 1994 draft, has died, per his alma mater, Alcorn State. He was 46.

The former defensive end played five seasons for the Bears and nine overall. He started 28 of the 73 games he appeared in for his original team, and is probably best-remembered for recovering three fumbles in a win against the Oilers on Oct. 22, 1995. It remains the Bears’ single-game record.

“The Alcorn family extends its sincere condolences to his family,” Alcorn State wrote in a statement. “Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Thierry left the Bears after the 1998 season, playing one season with the Browns, two with the Packers and one with the Falcons. He totaled 21 sacks in those final four years, compared to 12 ½ in five seasons with the Bears. He logged one interception, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one safety with the Bears.