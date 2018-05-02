Former Bears inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman retires

Linebacker Jerrell Freeman, who was suspended twice for performance enhancing drugs and later said he struggled with concussions during his two seasons with the Bears, announced his retirement Wednesday.

Freeman played 12 games for the Bears in 2016 and tore his pectoral muscle in the 2017 opener, only to be suspended later in the season. The Bears released him in February.

The 32-year-old said on social media that “my health and the my family are my top priorities.”

He thanked the NFL teams for which he’d played — the Bears, Colts and, briefly, Titans.

Jerrell Freeman retired. (Getty Images)

“You will always be like family,” he said. “It’s been a long and rewarding journey.”

Freeman finished his 13-game Bears career with 93 tackles. The Bears drafted his replacement, Roquan Smith, last week.