Former Bears OLB coach Brandon Staley follows Vic Fangio to Broncos

Vic Fangio is taking at least one Bears coach with him to the Broncos.

Outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley will join the Broncos in the same role, a source confirmed Tuesday morning.

The move was expected: Staley spent the last two seasons working alongside Fangio, whose expertise is with outside linebackers. He interviewed there Monday.

He might not be the only Bears coach to follow the former defensive coordinator to Colorado. Defensive backs coach Ed Donatell’s contract has expired, and he could end up with the Broncos, too, perhaps as their defensive coordinator. Fangio would call the plays.

Brandon Staley coached outside linebackers for two years. | Photo courtesy Chicago Bears

The Bears would like him back.

“He has a decision to make,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said Monday.

Last week, Fangio told NFL Network that he could import some of his former staffers.

“There are some coaches in Chicago that I would like to have on any staff I’m on,” Fangio said. “But … I’ve got to be careful what I say there. And until anything’s done, I don’t really want to get too concrete with it.”