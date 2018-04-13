Former Bears QB Mark Sanchez given four-game suspension for PED violation

Mark Sanchez, who spent all season as the Bears’ third-string quarterback, was suspended four games by the NFL on Friday for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy.

Sanchez, who is currently unemployed, said in a statement he tested positive for a substance on the league’s banned list.

“I was blindsided by the news and I want to say unequivocally that I never cheated or attempted to gain a competitive advantage by using a banned performance enhancing substance,” he wrote. “During the past nine years as an NFL player I have been subject to 73 drug tests — an average of over eight tests per season — and all but one have been clean. I have taken the same regimen of supplements for the past five years without any issues. The timing and results of my tests establish circumstances of unknowing supplement contamination, not the use of performance enhancing substances.”

Sanchez was lauded for his mentorship of quarterback Mitch Trubisky last year but never played a regular-season down. The Bears signed Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray to back up their starter this offseason, letting Sanchez leave after he became a free agent.