Former Bears RB Matt Forte retires

Matt Forte, the do-everything running back who spent most of his career as the Bears’ best running back since Walter Payton, is retiring.

“To the McCaskey family and the entire Chicago Bears organization, thank you for the honor of allowing me to be a part of the rich Chicago Bears tradition and to run in the footsteps of greats like Gale Sayers and Walter Payton,” Forte wrote on Twitter. “Lastly, to all Chicago Bears fans, you’re truly the best fans in all of professional sports. Thank you for embracing my family and me from day one! The roar of the crowd at Soldier Field as I’d break a run or make a big catch will forever be ingrained in my mind.

“The past 25 years playing America’s game has left me with unparalleled joy. But, it’s time for the workhorse to finally rest in his stable. While my heart is a bit heavy as I close this chapter of my life, I am excited about what the future holds. God Bless and Bear Down!”

The Bears drafted Forte out of Tulane in the second round of the 2008 draft. He reached two Pro Bowls in eight seasons, and in 2014 set the NFL record for receptions by a running back with 102. When he left via free agency after the 2015 season, he was the Bears’ second-leading rusher, behind Walter Payton, with 8,602 yards.

Payton is the only Bears running back with more career receiving yards than Forte’s 4,116, which ranks seventh in franchise history. Payton’s 492 receptions are the most in franchise history; Forte is second with five fewer.

Forte played the last two seasons for the Jets, where he failed to eclipse 300 rushing yards in either year.